Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kane Ritchie-Hosler reveals ‘love’ for Dunfermline support after Dundee United confidence boost

The forward netted a double in the win over the Scottish Championship league leaders.

By Craig Cairns
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys the post-match celebrations after Dunfermline's win. Inage: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys the post-match celebrations after Dunfermline's win. Inage: SNS.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler takes confidence from the baking he receives from the Dunfermline support.

The tricky forward scored twice in Friday night’s 3-1 win over Dundee United – a much-needed win in a tight Scottish Championship from fourth down to ninth.

It meant several renditions of the League One-winners’ bespoke song – to the tune of Justin Fletcher’s Let’s All Do The Conga – from the Pars support to celebrate his first goals of the season.

That is mainly down to an injury-ravaged campaign that has meant the 21-year-old has had three operations in his first full season at the club.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline 1-0 up over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Fan backing is something Ritchie-Hosler cherishes, even at this point in his young career, and something that inspires him to kick on.

He is hoping that Friday’s impressive result and display against the league leaders can also give their season a shot in the arm.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler: The fans are massive for my confidence

“The fans are really supportive. I have a lot of it while I’ve been here, especially last season,” said Ritchie-Hosler.

“It was great I really appreciate the fans and it is massive for me and my confidence. I love it.

“I’m buzzing. After what I’ve been through this season, it’s massive for me and hopefully for my confidence as well.

“It is huge for the team as well, a big three points and hopefully a step in the right direction after last week.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead. Image: SNS.

“The boys back to front were brilliant you could see it right through the team. It was a great performance.

“I think you could see it early on, particularly the way we pressed early on. You could see from the intensity that we were really up for it. Getting the goal early got the fans up.

“One thing that I want to add to my game is more goals and getting up the pitch so I’m happy with them.”

Results shows Dunfermline’s quality

Injury has robbed Ritchie-Hosler of much of the campaign and robbed manager James McPake of many members of his squad for large periods of the season.

McPake said post-match that Friday’s performance was a reminder of the talent they have been missing this season.

James McPake celebrates with double goal hero Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: SNS.

Ritchie-Hosler said it showed Dunfermline are a match for anyone in the league when they are fit and firing.

“We have to take it game by game,” he said. “It’s a cliche but if you look at the squad that we have got we have to build on this.

Playing the league leaders and getting a result like that, you can see what quality that we do have when everyone is back as well. We will see what happens.”

