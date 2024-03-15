VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United

Dunfermline manager James McPake hailed one of his side’s best performances of the season after the Pars ran out 3-1 winners over Dundee United.

Matty Todd’s early strike and a Kane Ritchie-Hosler double either side of half-time capped off a dominant Dunfermline display against a dreadful Dundee United.

The Dunfermline boss singled out striker Alex Jakubiak’s contribution after the former Dundee striker was involved in all three goals and a handful all evening for the Dundee United defence.

The Pars were sent on their way when Alex Jakubiak skidded through the United defence like a go-kart and steered the ball towards Ritchie-Hosler.

The Englishman steadied himself before picking out Todd to apply the finish before wheeling away in celebration.

Ritchie-Hosler sealed the win with his first goals of an injury-ravaged campaign, meaning Kyle Benedictus’ own goal was a mere consolation for the visitors.

James McPake: That’s the player I know

“It was one of our best performances of the season,” said McPake.

“It was definitely Alex Jakubiak’s best performance in a Dunfermline shirt. That’s the player I know and I’m delighted for him.

“We know when we are on the front foot here, this place gets behind us. We started well and it helped us massively. It also kept the United fans quiet.

“I don’t like using injuries as an excuse but you can see now the difference it makes when we’ve got all of our players back.

“I feel for Kane, taking him off when he was on a hat-trick. But the key thing is we have him back fit now and playing really well.

The win lifts Dunfermline to sixth in the Championship, two points off the play-off positions and five points behind third-placed Partick Thistle.