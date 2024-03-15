VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United

The Pars defeated the Scottish Championship leaders 3-1 at East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake hailed one of his side’s best performances of the season after the Pars ran out 3-1 winners over Dundee United.

Matty Todd’s early strike and a Kane Ritchie-Hosler double either side of half-time capped off a dominant Dunfermline display against a dreadful Dundee United.

The Dunfermline boss singled out striker Alex Jakubiak’s contribution after the former Dundee striker was involved in all three goals and a handful all evening for the Dundee United defence.

The Pars were sent on their way when Alex Jakubiak skidded through the United defence like a go-kart and steered the ball towards Ritchie-Hosler.

The Englishman steadied himself before picking out Todd to apply the finish before wheeling away in celebration.

Ritchie-Hosler sealed the win with his first goals of an injury-ravaged campaign, meaning Kyle Benedictus’ own goal was a mere consolation for the visitors.

James McPake: That’s the player I know

It was one of our best performances of the season,” said McPake.

“It was definitely Alex Jakubiak’s best performance in a Dunfermline shirt. That’s the player I know and I’m delighted for him.

“We know when we are on the front foot here, this place gets behind us. We started well and it helped us massively. It also kept the United fans quiet.

“I don’t like using injuries as an excuse but you can see now the difference it makes when we’ve got all of our players back.

“I feel for Kane, taking him off when he was on a hat-trick. But the key thing is we have him back fit now and playing really well.

The win lifts Dunfermline to sixth in the Championship, two points off the play-off positions and five points behind third-placed Partick Thistle.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
Jim Goodwin: We let Dundee United fans down at Dunfermline
Kane Ritchie-Hosler wheels away in celebration for Dunfermline
Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United: Kane Ritchie-Hosler tears Tangerines apart as Raith Rovers are handed…
Tony Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property - Dundee MUST tie boss to new…
Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald outlines key factor in Dundee United Championship title push
The players celebrate Andy McLaren's opening goal in front of the Dundee United fans
Dundee United outshone the Diamonds on road to Scottish Cup glory in 1994
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights –…
Declan Glass has struggled for game-time in recent months
Declan Glass' Dundee United absence addressed as Jim Goodwin outlines 'unfortunate' reality
Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United duo for Championship team of season nod
Alex Greive applauds the Dundee United fans
Alex Greive reveals overriding emotion after opening Dundee United account
Dundee United's Miller Thomson in action against Spartans
EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson earns glowing Sean Dillon endorsement as Dundee United hero spotlights unseen…

Conversation