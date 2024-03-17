Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Carnegie Drive just before 3am after reports of a man being struck by a car.

The man was taken to hospital to be checked over.

His condition is currently unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the exact nature of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50am on Sunday, March 17, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and further inquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The man was taken to hospital to be checked over.”