Footage shows thieves smashing open Arbroath shop door with stolen motorbike

Shocking footage has shown the moment brazen thieves broke into a shop in Arbroath.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday at the Salut Eastern European store on High Street.

CCTV footage, shared with The Courier, shows two men using a stolen motorbike to ram their way into the store.

A person is then seen entering the store through the broken glass before making away with stock.

The pair then set off down Arbroath’s High Street on the motorbike, which has since been recovered and returned to its owner.

In an appeal on Facebook, the owner of the Salut Eastern European store has asked anyone who knows anything to come forward.

He wrote: “Last night between 4:20 and 4:25, 2 boys/men break into my shop, Salut European food Arbroath.

Community rally around shop following break-in

“If anyone seen/heard anything or has any information please get in touch”

Locals rallied around the owner, with one writing: “What a shame.

“Sorry to hear this. Great wee shop, staff are always really lovely.

“My daughter loves to nip in and see all the different foods.”

Another added: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour”.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10am on Friday, March 15, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on High Street, Arbroath.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”