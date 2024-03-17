Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted to delay kick-off

Dundee “absolutely” wanted a delay to their lunchtime clash with Rangers says manager Tony Docherty.

The Premiership fixture was called off 90 minutes before kick off after match official Don Robertson inspected the pitch.

Rain overnight saw it become waterlogged with Dens Park staff working on the surface from 5am.

However, that work proved fruitless with the game postponed.

The weather had improved across the morning and Dundee wanted a delay to kick off to allow more work to be done on the pitch.

However, they were rebuffed in that request.

Asked if Dundee wanted a delay, manager Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: “We absolutely wanted that.

“You look now and it is a perfect spring day. Yes, there has been torrential rain through the night but I think given a wee bit more time the pitch would have been playable.

“Of course, there’s nothing you want more when your home form is as good as it is you want the game on.

“We were advocating and hoping that would be the case.

“But both clubs have to agree to that and the officials have to agree.

“Certainly that’s what we wanted.”

‘Torrential’

Docherty, though, accepts the decision by referee Robertson with two sections of the Dens Park pitch deemed unplayable.

“Listen, we saw the pitch on Wednesday night against Aberdeen and it was fantastic. It played really well and contributed to a fantastic team performance from us and a brilliant result,” Docherty added.

“It’s been torrential here. I think even the staff at Rangers, some of whom stayed at St Andrews last night, (would agree) it’s been torrential through the night.

“There has been a lot of rain on it.

“Maybe if it was given a bit longer it might be OK but I’m not going to question the official’s decision.

“We all have a job to do. We need to go with the decision.”

Home form

He added: “I’m disappointed. I was really looking forward to the game because I think we’re in a good place after a strong performance on Wednesday night.

“And we’ve been very good at home – in our last four we’ve won three and drawn one.

“We were very much looking forward to playing Rangers at home today and carrying on that league form we have had.

“But listen, the decision has been made by the officials and there’s nothing we can do.

“We’ll have a re-arranged game and we’ll look at trying to replicate our home form (then).”