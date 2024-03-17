Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted to delay kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted to delay kick-off

The Premiership clash was due to kick off at noon live on Sky Sports but has fallen foul of the weather.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty leaves the Dens Park pitch after the Rangers game was postponed. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty leaves the Dens Park pitch after the Rangers game was postponed. Image: SNS

Dundee “absolutely” wanted a delay to their lunchtime clash with Rangers says manager Tony Docherty.

The Premiership fixture was called off 90 minutes before kick off after match official Don Robertson inspected the pitch.

Rain overnight saw it become waterlogged with Dens Park staff working on the surface from 5am.

However, that work proved fruitless with the game postponed.

The weather had improved across the morning and Dundee wanted a delay to kick off to allow more work to be done on the pitch.

Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

However, they were rebuffed in that request.

Asked if Dundee wanted a delay, manager Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: “We absolutely wanted that.

“You look now and it is a perfect spring day. Yes, there has been torrential rain through the night but I think given a wee bit more time the pitch would have been playable.

“Of course, there’s nothing you want more when your home form is as good as it is you want the game on.

“We were advocating and hoping that would be the case.

“But both clubs have to agree to that and the officials have to agree.

“Certainly that’s what we wanted.”

‘Torrential’

Docherty, though, accepts the decision by referee Robertson with two sections of the Dens Park pitch deemed unplayable.

“Listen, we saw the pitch on Wednesday night against Aberdeen and it was fantastic. It played really well and contributed to a fantastic team performance from us and a brilliant result,” Docherty added.

Game off for Dundee and manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Game off for Dundee and manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“It’s been torrential here. I think even the staff at Rangers, some of whom stayed at St Andrews last night, (would agree) it’s been torrential through the night.

“There has been a lot of rain on it.

“Maybe if it was given a bit longer it might be OK but I’m not going to question the official’s decision.

“We all have a job to do. We need to go with the decision.”

Home form

He added: “I’m disappointed. I was really looking forward to the game because I think we’re in a good place after a strong performance on Wednesday night.

“And we’ve been very good at home – in our last four we’ve won three and drawn one.

“We were very much looking forward to playing Rangers at home today and carrying on that league form we have had.

“But listen, the decision has been made by the officials and there’s nothing we can do.

“We’ll have a re-arranged game and we’ll look at trying to replicate our home form (then).”

Conversation