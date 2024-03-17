Man, 52, charged after cannabis farm discovered at Kinghorn property

A 52-year-old man has been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm at property in Kinghorn.

Police discovered cannabis cultivation after a raid on a property on Orchard Terrace in the town on Thursday.

An undisclosed value of cannabis plants were also seized.

A 52-year man was arrested and charged in connection with the find.

He was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a cannabis cultivation was discovered within a property on Orchard Terrace, Kinghorn on Thursday.

“He was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”