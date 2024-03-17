War of words as rival groups clash in Dundee over trans rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

War of words as rival groups clash in Dundee over trans rights

Around 60 campaigners from Women Won't Wheesht gathered in Dundee for a free speech event.

By The Courier
Dundee trans rights protest
Pro-trans rights activists protest at City Square in Dundee. Image: Saltire News

A noisy ceilidh was held in Dundee city centre by pro-trans rights activists as a women’s rights group gathered for a free speech event on Saturday.

Around 60 campaigners from Women Won’t Wheesht gathered in City Square as part of the Dundee Women’s Festival.

Many wore suffragette colours of white, green and purple and carried signs with messages such as “no laddies in the ladies”, “hands off women’s rights” and “respect
my sex”.

Other placards called for “no males in women’s jails” and “protect puberty in Scotland – ban blockers”.

They were met with a counter-protest by pro-trans rights activists, who danced and played ceilidh music.

War of words

It sparked a war of words, with Women Won’t Wheesht accusing those at the counter-protest of “aggressive behaviour” and “provocation”.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group said: “Despite the aggressive trans activists, women came together in Dundee.

“We spoke, we sang and we had a great time in the pub. We won’t be wheeshting any time soon.”

Former Scottish Labour leader Johann Lamont also hit out, saying: “Imagining what might happen if a group with a protected characteristic – other than women – decided to gather to highlight their experiences of discrimination/abuse.

Women Won’t Wheesht were one of the groups opposed to the SNP’s gender recognition reforms. Image: PA
Johann Lamont.

“If self styled ‘progressives’ flaunted their bullying efforts at silencing them, would it be celebrated?”

Dundee Labour activist Marc Winsland became embroiled in a social media row over the counter protest.

In a public post before making his X account private, he wrote: “The Terfs [trans exclusionary radical feminists] literally backed themselves into a shadowy corner at City Square whilst we vastly outnumbered them and had a great time in the sunshine, including a spontaneous ceilidh.

Marc Winsland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This is why I love Dundee.

“Trans rights are human rights. And there’s no LGB without the T.”

Police presence

Around half a dozen officers were present at City Square but Police Scotland said no arrests were made.

Women Won’t Wheesht were initially initially had its application to take part in Dundee Women’s Festival rejected.

An email to the group from the organisers said this was due to the organisation “not aligning with our festival values”.

But despite claiming the decision was “final”, organisers U-turned on the group’s inclusion after Women Won’t Wheesht said they were considering legal action.

