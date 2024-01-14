Dundee Women’s Festival could face legal action over campaign group’s controversial exclusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Women’s Festival could face legal action over campaign group’s controversial exclusion

Women Won't Wheesht, a grassroots women's rights group, had an application to take part in this year's event rejected.

The annual Dundee Women's Festival has run in the city for more than 20 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A campaign group claims it is considering pursuing legal action against Dundee Women’s Festival after being excluded from the event.

Women Won’t Wheesht, a grassroots women’s rights organisation in Scotland, had an application to take part in this year’s festival rejected.

An email to the group from the organisers, seen by The Courier, says this is due to the organisation “not aligning with our festival values”.

It added: “This was a unanimous decision made by our board and is final.”

‘Unlawfully silenced’

Women Won’t Wheesht were among the groups to campaign against the Scottish Government’s plans to allow people to legally change their gender through self-ID.

Last month, SNP ministers ditched their plan to appeal a court ruling that upheld Westminster’s veto of Holyrood’s gender reforms.

In a social media post, the group, who campaign for women-only spaces, said it was another example of “women’s voices being unlawfully silenced”.

They added: “We asked Dundee Women’s Festival which ‘values’ they believe we hold which do not align with theirs – we’ve received no response.”

Supporters of the For Women Scotland and the Scottish Feminist Network take part in a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: PA.

A group spokeswoman told The Courier they are “considering all options at the moment, including legal action”.

She added: “However, as an unfunded grassroots women’s group we’d prefer just to be included in their programme of events.”

What is the Dundee Women’s Festival?

Dundee Women’s Festival has run for over 20 years and is managed by a small group of volunteer trustees.

The annual event celebrates the impact women locally and worldwide, while also considering the problems still facing women today.

Registration is now closed for this year’s event, which will run between March 2 and March 17.

The festival team has previously said that “it is entirely at our discretion whether your event is included in the festival programme, however it is rare for us to reject an event”.

They added: “Please check that your event aligns with our festival criteria, your event should be one or more of the following:- women centric; promoting or highlighting issues affecting women; a women-only activity or delivered by a women only organisation; promoting women achievers.”

Last year, the Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh reversed a decision to cancel a fringe event with SNP MP Joanna Cherry, after stating some of its staff were not comfortable with her views on self-ID.

The venue apologised, after Ms Cherry threatened legal action, and the event went ahead as planned.

Dundee Women’s Festival were approached for comment.

