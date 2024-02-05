Dundee Women’s Festival U-turn over exclusion of campaign group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Women’s Festival U-turn over exclusion of campaign group

Women Won't Wheesht, a grassroots women's rights group, had been told they were not welcome to attend.

By Adele Merson
View of Dundee from Fife
The annual Dundee Women's Festival has run in the city for more than 20 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A campaign group controversially excluded from Dundee Women’s Festival is now being invited to take part in the programme.

Women Won’t Wheesht, a grassroots women’s rights organisation in Scotland, heard on Monday from solicitors acting on behalf of the festival to confirm their inclusion.

The climbdown comes after the group claimed it would consider legal action after being told by festival organisers last month that their application had been rejected.

‘Our event will be included’

A spokeswomen from Women Won’t Wheesht said: “We have received correspondence today from solicitors acting on behalf of Dundee Women’s Festival and we are pleased to confirm that our event will be included in Dundee Women’s Festival 2024 programme of events.

“We do not feel it would be beneficial to prolong this unfortunate situation any longer, and we are heartened that Dundee Women’s Festival, have stressed, via their solicitors, their respect for those who advocate for women’s sex-based rights, so are confident that a situation of this nature will not happen again.”

Supporters of the For Women Scotland and the Scottish Feminist Network take part in a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: PA.

Women Won’t Wheesht were among the groups to campaign against the Scottish Government’s plans to allow people to legally change their gender through self-ID.

Festival organisers initially said the decision to reject the group’s application was due to the organisation “not aligning with our festival values”.

They added the “unanimous decision” was made by the board and was “final”.

Dundee Women’s Festival has run for more than 20 years and is managed by a small group of volunteers.

The event, which runs every March, celebrates the impact of women locally and worldwide, at participating venues across the city.

Further details of the Women Won’t Wheesht event will be published in due course.

Dundee Women’s Festival was approached for comment.

Conversation