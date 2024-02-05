KEZIA DUGDALE: A life in politics – would I do it all again?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEZIA DUGDALE: A life in politics – would I do it all again?

From stories half understood to rumours on the playground, political storms swirl around the lives of our politicians.

Former Labour leader Kezia Dugdale at a campaign event in Edinburgh in 2016.
By Kezia Dugdale

“I’d rather stick a fork in my eye.”

The actual words of one amazing community leader I once asked to consider standing for parliament.

They were everything you’d want a parliamentarian to be.

Empathetic, rooted in their community with an abundance of time for people but also a strategic head that saw patterns and trends in the systems that so many people spend their lives navigating.

Systems that so often fail them.

That was definitely the most colourful description of what has become a common response whenever I’ve asked people to stand.

Women in particular are quick to point to the public side of public life.

The spotlight and scrutiny and no wonder.

‘Daily rundown of your flaws from faceless bullies’

Think how often you’ve seen reporters filmed at the end of a particular politician’s drive, cameras flashing when they lift the milk in their PJs or chasing them down corridors shouting: “Will you resign?”

That’s tame compared to the treatment they’ll face online. A daily rundown of all your flaws from faceless sad little bullies.

You know what they are, how pathetic their little lives must be to get kicks from this as a hobby but it doesn’t mean those words don’t hurt.

Sometimes because they touch a nerve or something you know about yourself that you wish was better.

Kezia Dugdale. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Sometimes the anger flows from just how wrong your detractors are about something and you’re powerless to do anything about it because the first rule is “don’t feed beast”.

There’s always that low-level nagging worry about what your life choice might mean for your family.

You might develop the skin of a rhino and therefore let much of relentless criticism bounce off you, but your parents or kids don’t get that.

From stories half understood to rumours on the playground, political storms swirl around the lives of our politicians.

They might be at the centre of them, but the collateral damage carries in the wind.

Enormity of challenges

It’s also not exclusively a problem faced by women. Just last week we’ve seen the Conservative MP for Finchley and Golders Green Mike Freer announce he won’t be standing for re-election.

He had 14 years as an MP under his belt and a further 20 before that serving in his local council.

In his statement he points to the impact that several serious threats to his safety have had on him and his family. He’s no longer prepared to endure it and why should he.

If it’s not the media and indeed social media acting as a deterrent, then it’s perhaps the enormity of the challenges the world faces at the moment.

From global insecurity to climate change. How to fund public services when people are living longer better lives in a societal system that expected most adults to have retirement years you could count on your fingers not by the decade.

The changing world of work post-pandemic and the impact of artificial intelligence.

Former Scottish Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale.

How to encourage families to have more children in order to grow the working population in age of austerity and rising prices. The list is exhausting and it barely scratches the surface of the challenges we face ahead.

The enormity of these challenges is exactly why we need the absolute very best people from a broad spectrum of backgrounds and experiences standing to serve us in our elected chambers.

We simply cannot afford to nonchalantly carry on with our fingers in our ears because we generally view politicians so poorly.

Nor should we stand back and watch all the vacancies be filled with people who are so confident in their own abilities and ambition they are unmoved by any or all of the challenges above.

‘Best job I’ll ever do’

A politician’s first job is to be a representative of the people they serve.

If the distance between us and them is chasmic, why are we then surprised when they fall short of our already low expectations?

I’ve faced that media scrutiny, the social media attacks and spent days agonising about the enormity of the challenges we face and my ability to do anything about them, but I would do it all again in a heartbeat.

It was unquestionably worth it and you don’t have to sign up to do it forever.

Being elected representative was the best job I’ll ever do but how can I expect those community leaders and brilliant individuals to follow the path I took without promising them that it can and will be better than this.

For that to happen we must all want better than this whatever our party colours or affiliations.

It’s become all too easy to be anti-politics, to distrust those with power, their motives and sense of purpose.

Yet the consequence of checking out of this all important reality that affects every aspect of our lives is to consolidate power in the hands of those who want it for all the wrong reasons.

