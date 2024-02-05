Humza Yousaf reignites Broughty Ferry nursery row with ‘religion’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf reignites Broughty Ferry nursery row with ‘religion’ claim

The first minister was asked about why he dropped the case last year about alleged discrimination with his daughter’s application.

By Andy Philip
Little Scholars owners said they had been vindicated last year. Image: DC Thomson.
Little Scholars owners said they had been vindicated last year. Image: DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf has repeated claims that his daughter was unfairly stopped from getting a place in a Broughty Ferry nursery.

The first minister was responding to questions in an interview with former Labour spin chief Alastair Campbell and ex Tory MP Rory Stewart, who run a popular podcast.

Dundee-based Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, a Dundee councillor, tried to sue the Little Scholars nursery for £30,000.

The couple had worked with a newspaper to submit a number of false applications after being told there was no space for their daughter.

They alleged the nursery responded to the fake inquiries “non-ethnic” names, saying spaces were available – a claim the nursery always denied.

The action at Dundee Sheriff Court was dropped in February last year.

‘Vindicated’

Earlier, a complaint to the Care Inspectorate alleging discrimination was partly upheld.

The report set out that rather than discrimination over race, inspectors criticised a “chaotic” approach to managing applications.

A spokesperson for the regulator, speaking at the time, added: “We found that the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements.”

After the case was dropped, nursery owner Usha Fowder said she felt vindicated.

But on the new podcast, Mr Yousaf said he felt the same.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla with daughter Amal. Image: Supplied.

Asked why he dropped the case against Little Scholars, Mr Yousaf said: “I think it was just not wanting to have to go through the rigmarole of a long, drawn-out court case.

“Our vindication came when the Care Inspectorate looked at the case and said they upheld our complaint.”

He was also asked why he thought the row started.

“I believe it was because of, probably, of the religion of my daughter as opposed to the colour of the skin.”

The Courier approached Little Scholars for comment.

‘There never was any discrimination’

In February last year, Ms Fowder reacted to the dropped case.

She said: “Whilst we were 100% prepared to see Ms El-Nakla in court, we are extremely pleased this baseless legal action has been terminated.

“It bears repeating that, despite some extremely misleading headlines and spurious allegations, the Care Inspectorate identified administrative processes for improvement which had nothing to do with discrimination, because there never was any discrimination.

“Any attempt to twist this fact should be called out for what it is.”

