Two-car crash causing delays on Dundee’s Kingsway

Police were called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Delays on Dundee Kingsway after Crash on Forfar Road
The crash took place near the Kingsway/Forfar Road junction. Image: Google Street View

Drivers experienced delays on the Kingsway in Dundee following a two-car crash on Monday.

Police were called to the incident on Forfar Road close to the Kingsway junction shortly after 4.30pm.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.

Google Maps traffic data showed slow traffic between the Old Glamis Road Roundabout and the Forfar Road Junction.

The road has since cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Monday police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Forfar Road, Dundee.”

Conversation