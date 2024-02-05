Perth and Kinross Council borrowing set to spiral to £1 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council borrowing set to spiral to £1 billion

Borrowing may have to rise to £1 billion to fund schemes such as the Cross Tay Link Road and the new Perth High School

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council borrowing may have to rise significantly.

Perth and Kinross Council’s finance chief has warned the local authority’s borrowing could increase to over £1 billion in the next four years.

Councillors were told the eye-watering sum – a rise of £400 million on the current debt – may be required to fund its capital budget.

This includes projects such as the £150M Cross Tay Link Road and £80M replacement Perth High School.

Officials say the figure will depend on what elected members decide when they meet to set the council’s budget later this month.

Aerial photo showing layout of new Cross Tay link road near Scone, Perth
The Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) is taking shape near Scone

Head of finance Stewart MacKenzie told the finance and resources committee the current borrowing position is £623 million – and that this could rise to over £1 billion by March 2028.

The bulk of the existing debt – £575M – is to the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

This is run by the UK Debt Management Office on behalf of HM Treasury, and interest is charged at a lower rate than the average.

However, Mr MacKenzie warned future borrowing may prove more costly.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council as debts of more than £600M already. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “The modelling that we will be bringing to elected members around the affordability of the capital budget factors in a significant increase in the short-term over the rates we’ve seen of around 2.6% over the last 10 years.”

He added: “The challenge we have going forward is that the cost of new borrowing is going to be higher – perhaps significantly higher.”

Perth and Kinross Council budget assigned to major projects

Perth and Kinross Council’s capital budget includes a range of multimillion projects.

Standouts include the £36M Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, £80M Perth High School and £150M Cross Tay Link Road.

Perth High School entrance.
A replacement Perth High School is also taking shape. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Its capital programme also includes the £5M Harris Academy extension for Invergowrie pupils, £24M for the new primary school at Bertha Park, the completed £20M Riverside Primary in Perth and the £28M Comrie Flood Protection Scheme.

The £33M Perth Eco-Innovation Park is currently unprogrammed and cannot progress due to a funding shortfall.

A fully-costed plan for the PH2O sports centre – now planned to replace Perth’s Bells Sports Centre, Dewars Ice Rink and Perth Leisure Pool – will be brought before councillors in August 2024.

Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
The PH20 scheme has resurfaced following a recommendation to close Perth’s three main sports venues.

Mr MacKenzie said the total borrowing included projects dating back to when Perth and Kinross Council was first formed as a local authority.

He said: “The increase of £1 billion is the overall resourcing requirement of the capital budget both current, future – in terms of the next six years – and historic because we have debt incurred due to expenditure 20/30 years ago.”

 

More from Perth & Kinross

HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool training pool remains closed due to 'maintenance fault'
An artist impression of the flats on the site of the former Hillside Hospital in Perth.
Councillors urged to snub 20 objections and allow 72 flats at former Perth hospital
Perth to Inverness railway line closed due to flooding
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
Alba Party candidate menaced ex-wife with Perth 'prison friends' threat
HMP Perth inmate Chris Martin.
Inside access to Perth prison filmed for new documentary on overcrowding
Kenny and Sheryl Heron.
Wife says six-figure settlement clears service engineer's name after Perth shop tragedy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Oakland Badze. YouTube. Supplied by YouTube Date; 02/02/2024
Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Abernethy wildfire Picture shows; Abernethy wildfire . Abernethy . Supplied by Stewart Cowper Date; 03/02/2024
Firefighters battle large hillside fire in Abernethy for over six hours
Police have taped off Stanley Crescent in Perth.
Police seal off Perth street after man, 34, 'seriously assaulted'

Conversation