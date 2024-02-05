Two pools closed at Dundee’s Olympia due to a ‘technical issue’

Two pools at Dundee’s Olympia have been closed due to a ‘technical issue’.

An announcement issued on Facebook and the Leisure and Culture Dundee website confirmed the leisure pool and toddler pool are currently shut.

All other pools and gym facilities remain open.

The post read: “The leisure and toddler pools at Olympia are currently unavailable due to a technical issue.

“All other facilities at Olympia are open as normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It comes just months after the swimming centre reopened following over £6 million worth of repairs.

Elsewhere in Tayside, the training pool at Perth Leisure Pool also remains closed due to a ‘maintenance fault’.

Lesuire and Culture Dundee has been approached for comment.