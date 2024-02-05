Scottish Water says new doors can stop repeat of flooding at Perth care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scottish Water says new doors can stop repeat of flooding at Perth care home

The property is in Barossa Place, which was recently flooded twice in three months.

By Stephen Eighteen
St Johnstoun's Nursing Home in Barossa Place, Perth
Flood doors could be installed at St Johnstoun's Nursing Home in Barossa Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Scottish Water says new doors can help protect a Perth care home from future flooding events.

Owners of homes in Barossa Place were left “devastated” after flooding on October 8 2023 caused widespread damage.

And properties in the road, close to the North Inch, were again swamped when Storm Gerrit brought torrential rain to Perth on December 27 last year.

Now Scottish Water hopes new doors can protect a care home on Barossa Place.

Perth floods caused by ‘stormwater surcharges from manholes’

It has applied for planning consent to install replacements at St Johnstoun’s Nursing Home on 9-11 Barossa Place.

Scottish Water‘s supporting statement said that the property, and numbers 5A and 7 Barossa Place, has been hit with wastewater flooding on “several occasions” since 2012.

It added: “During heavy rainfall events stormwater surcharges from manholes within the properties gardens which eventually breaches the front and rear door thresholds.

“The floodwater enters the properties via doorways resulting in flooding of the lower basement properties.

“The flooding has occurred on several occasions since 2012.

“Climate change is widely accepted as contributing to the frequency and severity of heavy rainfall and storm events which can result in flooding.”

St Johnstoun’s Nursing Home could have ‘repeated protection’ from doors

Scottish Water says it has been deploying StormMeister flood doors for more than a decade.

If given approval, four would be installed in the basement level of the care home.

“Their deployment has provided repeated protection to a large number and to a variety of properties, including properties which are in built heritage and conservation areas,” the statement continued.

“These flood doors can be manufactured to almost any requirement…and be deployed within two to three months of customer and planning authority approvals.

“Once installed the flood doors become the property of the building owner.

“However Scottish Water will inspect, maintain, and repair the flood doors in accordance with the manufacturer’s directions and will be added to our maintenance programme.”

Barossa Place swamped after floodgates left open

The proposal comes four months after Perth and Kinross Council admitted it was wrong to leave the North Inch floodgates open on the October 7-8 weekend.

The council apologised and said a delay in closing the floodgates may have been a factor in the flooding at Barrosa Place and other local roads.

Perth Airbnb owner Sarah Swan, whose flat was destroyed by flooding.
Sarah and husband Derek Swan had their Barossa Place home flooded. Image: Phil Hannah/Sarah Swan

Barossa Place resident Derek Swan, who owns Perth City Apartments on Barossa Place with his wife Sarah, said the October flooding was like no other in their 24 years at the property.

“All this mess could have been prevented if someone had acted faster,” he added.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council borrowing set to spiral to £1 billion
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool training pool remains closed due to 'maintenance fault'
An artist impression of the flats on the site of the former Hillside Hospital in Perth.
Councillors urged to snub 20 objections and allow 72 flats at former Perth hospital
Perth to Inverness railway line closed due to flooding
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
Alba Party candidate menaced ex-wife with Perth 'prison friends' threat
HMP Perth inmate Chris Martin.
Inside access to Perth prison filmed for new documentary on overcrowding
Kenny and Sheryl Heron.
Wife says six-figure settlement clears service engineer's name after Perth shop tragedy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Oakland Badze. YouTube. Supplied by YouTube Date; 02/02/2024
Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Abernethy wildfire Picture shows; Abernethy wildfire . Abernethy . Supplied by Stewart Cowper Date; 03/02/2024
Firefighters battle large hillside fire in Abernethy for over six hours

Conversation