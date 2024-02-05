East Fife hunt new manager after Greig McDonald quits insisting ‘I only want the best for the club’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Fife hunt new manager after Greig McDonald quits insisting ‘I only want the best for the club’

Former Arbroath and Forfar Athletic boss Dick Campbell is a possible replacement.

By Iain Collin
Greig McDonald has resigned as East Fife manager: Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

East Fife are on the lookout for a new manager after accepting the resignation of boss Greig McDonald.

The 41-year-old quit his job at Bayview Stadium on Monday night following a 16-month spell in charge at the club.

Former Arbroath, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City boss Dick Campbell will be amongst those tipped for the post.

McDonald has branded the current campaign an ‘upward struggle’ following the success in reaching the play-offs last season with a fourth-placed finish.

East Fife manager Grieg McDonald. Image: SNS.

They were beaten by Clyde in the semi-finals last May to end hopes of promotion and he leaves with the Fife outfit sitting sixth in League Two.

The Methil men have lost their last two matches after a previous five-game unbeaten run and are nine points adrift of a play-off place.

McDonald told the East Fife website: “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down as the manager of East Fife.

“After the success of achieving the play-offs last season, admittedly this season has felt like an upward struggle, with challenges both on and off the pitch.

“Having been involved with the club as a player, coach and manager for nearly ten years, I only want the best for the club.

‘Get behind new manager’

“By stepping away now, this will hopefully allow everyone to get behind the new manager and potentially allow them to add before the transfer window ends.

“We’re currently sitting mid-table and where we finish in the league is very much in our own hands.

“I would like to thank the players for their efforts and look forward to watching them finish the season well.”

McDonald spent six years of his playing career with East Fife, winning the Third Division title in 2008.

Less than four years later, he became the youngest manager of a senior league club in UK football when he took over the reins at Stirling Albion in January 2012 aged just 29.

After nearly three years with the Binos, during which time he led the club to promotion to League One, the former Dunfermline defender departed in October 2014.

He returned to management with East Fife in October 2022 after stepping up from the assistant’s post following the exit of Stevie Crawford for Dundee United.