East Fife hunt new manager after Greig McDonald quits insisting ‘I only want the best for the club’

East Fife are on the lookout for a new manager after accepting the resignation of boss Greig McDonald.

The 41-year-old quit his job at Bayview Stadium on Monday night following a 16-month spell in charge at the club.

Former Arbroath, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City boss Dick Campbell will be amongst those tipped for the post.

McDonald has branded the current campaign an ‘upward struggle’ following the success in reaching the play-offs last season with a fourth-placed finish.

They were beaten by Clyde in the semi-finals last May to end hopes of promotion and he leaves with the Fife outfit sitting sixth in League Two.

The Methil men have lost their last two matches after a previous five-game unbeaten run and are nine points adrift of a play-off place.

McDonald told the East Fife website: “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down as the manager of East Fife.

“After the success of achieving the play-offs last season, admittedly this season has felt like an upward struggle, with challenges both on and off the pitch.

“Having been involved with the club as a player, coach and manager for nearly ten years, I only want the best for the club.

‘Get behind new manager’

“By stepping away now, this will hopefully allow everyone to get behind the new manager and potentially allow them to add before the transfer window ends.

“We’re currently sitting mid-table and where we finish in the league is very much in our own hands.

“I would like to thank the players for their efforts and look forward to watching them finish the season well.”

McDonald spent six years of his playing career with East Fife, winning the Third Division title in 2008.

Less than four years later, he became the youngest manager of a senior league club in UK football when he took over the reins at Stirling Albion in January 2012 aged just 29.

After nearly three years with the Binos, during which time he led the club to promotion to League One, the former Dunfermline defender departed in October 2014.

He returned to management with East Fife in October 2022 after stepping up from the assistant’s post following the exit of Stevie Crawford for Dundee United.