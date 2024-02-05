Dundee seek ‘clarity’ from referee chief over VAR after five penalties in four games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee seek ‘clarity’ from referee chief over VAR after five penalties in four games

The Dark Blues were furious at the award of a penalty against Hearts on Saturday - and have queried a Beni Baningime handball at the other end.

By George Cran
Dundee were furious after referee Graham Grainger awarded Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee have requested clarity on the use of VAR following the contentious penalty given against them against Hearts on Saturday.

With the score 2-1 to the Dark Blues, a Lawrence Shankland shot struck Lee Ashcroft on the hand at close range and referee Graham Grainger pointed to the spot.

After the match, Dens boss Tony Docherty queried why Grainger didn’t view the incident again on the monitor.

That was the fifth penalty given against Dundee in the last four games and the Dark Blues are keen to speak to referee chief Crawford Allan to clarify the procedures behind the use of the video assistant referee.

Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks - referee gives penalty.
“The manager did ask after the game and the referee said he would have liked another look at it but didn’t,” assistant manager Stuart Taylor said.

“The club are trying to get in touch with Crawford Allan to clarify what the procedures are.

“The penalty was given very quickly but there was no check on it (at the monitor).

“We were just wondering, does the referee make the decision and VAR help or does VAR make the decision and the referee goes for assistance? We don’t know.

“There have been scenarios in the last few weeks where we have lost five penalties in four games, which is an incredible amount.

“There have been scenarios where I thought VAR was clear and obvious but it has taken two-and-a-half minutes to make this decision. If you are having to watch something 20 or 25 times it clearly isn’t obvious.

Head of referee operations Crawford Allan. Image: SNS

“We have looked at the five penalties in the last four games and we have our opinions on it.

“It has been very tough to take but we are just looking for clarification in what the procedures are.”

Should Dee have had penalty?

The Dundee No 2 also pointed to an incident when the score was 1-1 as the Dark Blues tried to regain the lead on Saturday.

Owen Beck crossed and the ball struck Beni Baningime on the arm before going out for a corner.

The Dark Blues would also like to know why that wasn’t given as a penalty but Ashcroft’s one was.

Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
“If you watched the television programmes, I think everybody said ours wasn’t a penalty,” Taylor added.

“On the other hand, there is a cross that has come into the box and it has come off Baningime’s arm and we didn’t get it.

“We claimed for it but nothing came of it. Our analyst looked at it back and we saw it had hit his arm (see video below).

“We are not lying down and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We don’t have that mentality in the football club and we haven’t said anything up until now.

“The reason why I am speaking about that is because I am answering a question.

“They keep saying it irons itself out over the course of the season but we are not too sure, we just need to wait and see.

“I do think officials should be getting help because the game is so quick and there is so much happening.

“We need them and the assistance is good but are we coming to the right decisions?

“I think things need to be tidied up in terms of clarification and what the rules are.”

