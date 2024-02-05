Dundee seek ‘clarity’ from referee chief over VAR after five penalties in four games

Dundee have requested clarity on the use of VAR following the contentious penalty given against them against Hearts on Saturday.

With the score 2-1 to the Dark Blues, a Lawrence Shankland shot struck Lee Ashcroft on the hand at close range and referee Graham Grainger pointed to the spot.

After the match, Dens boss Tony Docherty queried why Grainger didn’t view the incident again on the monitor.

That was the fifth penalty given against Dundee in the last four games and the Dark Blues are keen to speak to referee chief Crawford Allan to clarify the procedures behind the use of the video assistant referee.

“The manager did ask after the game and the referee said he would have liked another look at it but didn’t,” assistant manager Stuart Taylor said.

“The club are trying to get in touch with Crawford Allan to clarify what the procedures are.

“The penalty was given very quickly but there was no check on it (at the monitor).

“We were just wondering, does the referee make the decision and VAR help or does VAR make the decision and the referee goes for assistance? We don’t know.

“There have been scenarios in the last few weeks where we have lost five penalties in four games, which is an incredible amount.

“There have been scenarios where I thought VAR was clear and obvious but it has taken two-and-a-half minutes to make this decision. If you are having to watch something 20 or 25 times it clearly isn’t obvious.

“We have looked at the five penalties in the last four games and we have our opinions on it.

“It has been very tough to take but we are just looking for clarification in what the procedures are.”

Should Dee have had penalty?

The Dundee No 2 also pointed to an incident when the score was 1-1 as the Dark Blues tried to regain the lead on Saturday.

Owen Beck crossed and the ball struck Beni Baningime on the arm before going out for a corner.

The Dark Blues would also like to know why that wasn’t given as a penalty but Ashcroft’s one was.

“If you watched the television programmes, I think everybody said ours wasn’t a penalty,” Taylor added.

“On the other hand, there is a cross that has come into the box and it has come off Baningime’s arm and we didn’t get it.

“We claimed for it but nothing came of it. Our analyst looked at it back and we saw it had hit his arm (see video below).

“We are not lying down and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We don’t have that mentality in the football club and we haven’t said anything up until now.

“The reason why I am speaking about that is because I am answering a question.

“They keep saying it irons itself out over the course of the season but we are not too sure, we just need to wait and see.

“I do think officials should be getting help because the game is so quick and there is so much happening.

“We need them and the assistance is good but are we coming to the right decisions?

“I think things need to be tidied up in terms of clarification and what the rules are.”