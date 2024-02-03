Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams handball decision that ‘changes everything’ in Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams handball decision that ‘changes everything’ in Hearts defeat

The Dark Blues were 2-1 up when the referee pointed to the spot.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty insists the handball rule needs to change after a controversial penalty call turned the tables on his Dundee side at home to Hearts.

The Dark Blues boss hailed the performance of his team as they led the Premiership’s third-place side until the referee pointed to the spot on 79 minutes.

Lawrence Shankland shot towards goal but saw his effort blocked at close range by Dens defender Lee Ashcroft.

Referee Graham Grainger, however, said it was handball to the fury of the Dark Blues.

Shankland stepped up to equalise before grabbing the winner on 87 minutes.

Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks – referee gives penalty. Image: SNS

A frustrated Docherty said: “I’d love to come in after a game and talk about how good my team are but every week for the last five weeks we talk about decisions.

“I don’t know what handball is.

“What are you meant to do? Cut off a body part? When you are a yard away from a player and it hits you.

“It’s such a pivotal stage of the game. We’ve gone from 1-1 to score a wonderful, well-constructed goal to go 2-1 up and we were comfortable.

“Hearts are a really good side with a top striker. But I thought we were handling it well.

“That moment in the game changes everything.”

VAR?

VAR didn’t intervene after checking the decision but Docherty insists it should have sent the on-field referee to the screen to check it again himself.

“Why doesn’t he go and check it? I don’t understand,” the Dens boss added.

“He said ‘if I’d seen it again…’

Shankland celebrates making it 2-2. Image: SNS

“Well why didn’t you go and see it again. We’ve invested in a piece of apparatus that you can check 100% yet they don’t do that.

“Why? When it’s such an important part of the game and pivotal towards the end result.

“The rule does need looked at. I don’t understand the rule and I don’t think a lot of players do.”

Performance

Despite the penalty frustration, Docherty was pleased with the performance of his side even if it ended in defeat.

Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron were on target for Dundee. Image: SNS

“I’d love to be standing here speaking about how good my team were, I thought they were outstanding today,” he added.

“You could see the appreciation from the supporters because of that.

“I thought our commitment, our structure but also our quality on the ball in attack we were brilliant.

“The two goals were brilliant. I thought we looked a threat all day.

“I’d rather be talking about that than a pivotal moment in the game that has led to it going the opposite way for us.”

