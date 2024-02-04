4 Dundee talking points from Hearts defeat – why controversial penalty call was CORRECT and what performance means for season ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from Hearts defeat – why controversial penalty call was CORRECT and what performance means for season ahead

The Dark Blues were beaten 3-2 with a crucial penalty decision turning the match in the favour of the Jambos.

Dundee were furious after referee Graham Grainger awarded Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have lost two league games in 2024 – both to Hearts, both with a 3-2 scoreline and both having been in front and looking good.

Even the two Dee goalscorers were the same in Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron.

But it was another disappointing and frustrating end to the game for the Dark Blues.

As much for the manner in which the game got away from them as for putting in a strong performance but earning nothing from it.

However, what did we learn from the 3-2 reverse on Saturday?

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Penalty pain

Shankland scores from the spot
Shankland scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-2 between Dundee and Hearts. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Where else to start but that penalty decision – the fifth penalty given against Dundee in the last four games.

With the score at 2-1, the Dark Blues were in good shape to take the points even if their defensive line was getting deeper by the minute.

But with 12 minutes to go, Lawrence Shankland went for goal and Lee Ashcroft’s block was given as handball.

Dundee were furious on the pitch, manager Tony Docherty and defender Ashcroft were incredulous off it afterwards.

Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks – referee gives penalty. Image: SNS

The distance between ball and hand was very short, the big defender couldn’t do anything about it and it was an incredibly harsh decision.

The furious reaction from the home side is completely understandable – Luke McCowan picked up a yellow for dissent, Owen Beck did too after the final whistle.

Understandable because it felt like an obvious injustice with the match turning away from them in that moment.

However, Dundee’s ire should be directed at the handball rule rather than the officials tasked with implement the laws of the game.

Because, by the letter of the law, the decision was correct.

Owen Beck was booked for dissent after full-time. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

IFAB rules state that handball will be given if a player “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger.

“A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation.

“By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.”

There are all sorts of grey areas in that wording but it means if a defender has an arm out, even if just slightly or completely unintentionally, the risk of giving away a penalty is there.

For Ashcroft in this case it came down to bad luck rather than bad judgement. It was majorly, majorly harsh on the defender.

By law, the decision was right. But the law is an ass.

Performance

There was plenty to like about Dundee’s performance in this game.

Jordan McGhee celebrates against Hearts
Jordan McGhee opened the scoring against his old team. Again. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Hearts had a lot of the ball and Trevor Carson had to be at his best in stages of the first half to keep them out.

They are clearly the third best team in the country and are now closer to Rangers in second than Kilmarnock in fourth.

That was the task in front of Dundee. And they deserve great credit for the way they took to that task.

Goals came from McGhee and Cameron, two assists for Luke McCowan with Owen Beck and Amadou Bakayoko also playing their part in the moves.

The likes of Malachi Boateng and Michael Mellon also played well while Zach Robinson made an impact off the bench.

Owen Beck in action for Dundee against Hearts. Image: SNS
The chance was there to win it for Robinson. First he brought a good save out of Zander Clark from an angle before he fluffed his header moments later.

The game was there for the striker and his team. He got it wrong and Hearts made it a costly miss.

But perform like this against teams outside the top three and there will be far more bright days ahead than dark.

Second goal

Dundee’s second goal was a thing of beauty.

They’ll be hard pushed to better that this season in terms of a team goal.

Beck chipped the ball into Bakayoko on halfway, he nicked it over an opponent to Cameron and then a sharp couple of passes between the latter and McCowan opened up the space.

Lyall Cameron celebrates a super second for Dundee. Image: SNS
The move was good, the finish was better.

Cameron finished smartly at Tynecastle. This one was power and precision as he zipped a fine finish beyond Zander Clark from 20 yards.

Cameron finished last season – his debut campaign as a first-teamer – as top scorer.

This time around, he’s not far off again. Robinson and Bakayoko each have six goals, now Cameron has four.

Shankland

Lawrence Shankland
Lawrence Shankland scored twice and set up one as Hearts won 3-2 at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee played well, there was little between the teams.

What made the difference was Lawrence Shankland.

First half he was kept quiet but in the second half Dundee’s defence couldn’t handle him.

Shankland is the top striker in the country – he’s got double the league goals Kyogo has managed for Celtic this campaign and 10 in his last nine matches.

Yes, there are things the Dark Blues could have done better but sometimes you just have to accept the opponent was too good.

Conversation