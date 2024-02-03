Dundee 2-3 Hearts: Player ratings and match report as Dee lead twice but come away with nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 2-3 Hearts: Player ratings and match report as Dee lead twice but come away with nothing

Contentious penalty sees Hearts level late on before Lawrence Shankland fired in a late winner.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan on the ball
Luke McCowan was back from suspension for Dundee. Image: SNS

Lawrence Shankland inspired Hearts to a second comeback victory over Dundee in 10 days.

The scoreline was the same as at Tynecastle in January with both Dark Blues scorers also the same in Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron.

But despite taking the lead twice, Tony Docherty’s side came away with nothing to show for their performance.

McGhee headed in on 26 minutes before Alan Forrest levelled 10 minutes into the second half.

Cameron then put Dundee back in front on 59 minutes before a contentious penalty on 79 minutes gave Shankland the chance to level again.

And the Scotland man made the Dee pay once again with the winner on 87 minutes.

First half

Michael Mellon made his first start for the Dee after shaking off a calf issue that ruled him out against Aberdeen.

And Luke McCowan returned from suspension as Mo Sylla and Zach Robinson dropped to the bench.

The opening 20 minutes drifted past with Hearts largely in possession but little goalmouth action before the contest kicked into life.

Owen Beck in action for Dundee against Hearts. Image: SNS
Owen Beck in action for Dundee against Hearts. Image: SNS

Shankland turned in the area but saw his shot clip the outside of the post.

Minutes later Amadou Bakayoko turned a McCowan cross goalwards but straight at Zander Clark before Forrest went up the other end and brought a strong stop from Trevor Carson.

That proved crucial as Dundee took the lead two minutes later.

McCowan was the man with the cross, sending an inviting ball into the centre and that man McGhee met it perfectly to head across goal and into the corner.

Twice in two weeks the former Hearts man opened the scoring against his old side.

McGhee’s header beats Clark in the Hearts goal. Image: SNS

And before the half-hour had passed there was another chance – McGhee meeting a Beck corner, Mellon flicking goalwards only to be denied by Shankland on the line.

After that flurry the chances died down again before the break with Hearts enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

But there was no way past the home backline as Dundee took their lead into the break.

Second half

The lead didn’t last long, however. With 55 minutes on the clock, Shankland worked some magic and worked his team back into the game.

Turning Joe Shaughnessy first, the Scotland striker beat another two men before Forrest turned the ball beyond Carson for 1-1.

Four minutes later, however, and Dundee had the lead again.

McGhee and Cameron were on target for Dundee. Image: SNS

A lovely passing move through Bakayoko, McCowan and Cameron gave the latter space to shoot from 25 yards and the Scotland U/21 international made the most of it by smashing a fierce effort into the back of the net.

Then came the contentious penalty decision.

Shankland turned and volleyed, the ball hit Lee Ashcroft at very close range and bobbled through to Carson.

Referee Graham Grainger pointed straight to the spot and despite Dundee protests, VAR agreed it was handball.

Lawrence Shankland
Dundee were unable to shackle Shankland. Image: SNS

Shankland took the spot-kick and scored, just. Carson got a hand to it but could only turn it onto the post.

Substitute Zach Robinson then had the chance to regain the lead, first seeing a good shot saved and then moments later fluffing a gilt-edged header.

And that would proved costly as Shankland worked yet more magic on 87 minutes to give his side the lead for the first time in the game.

A lead they wouldn’t be giving up.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 7, Ashcroft 6, Shaughnessy 6, Dodgson 7, McGhee 7, Beck 7, Boateng 6, McCowan 7, Cameron 7, Bakayoko 6, Mellon 7 (Robinson 65, 6).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Tiffoney, Main, Mulligan, Robertson, Sylla.

Hearts: Clark, Kent, Baningime (Tait 72), Grant (Fraser 60), Nieuwenhof, Shankland, Oda (Vargas 60), Forrest, Cochrane, Sibbick, Lembikisa.

Subs not used: Gordon, Halkett, Denholm, Pollock, Tagawa, Wilson.

Referee: Graham Grainger

Attendance: 7,506

