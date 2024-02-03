Dundee boss Tony Docherty shares Michael Mellon fitness update ahead of Hearts clash

Michael Mellon is fit to make his second Dundee appearance when Hearts come to Dens Park on Saturday.

The on-loan Burnley man made an impressive start to life in dark blue with a goal and two assists to help his new team to a 4-1 win at Livingston.

That was Dundee’s best away win in the Premiership for seven years – and Mellon only played 29 minutes.

The bump to his calf – picked up in that win in West Lothian – that kept him out of the Dee’s trip to Aberdeen has healed.

Ricki Lamie, however, remains out. Manager Tony Docherty had hoped to welcome back the experienced defender this weekend, but will have to wait a little longer for his hamstring issue to heal.

Lamie was among eight players missing at Pittodrie, but the return of Mellon and the suspended Luke McCowan mean Dundee are in better shape for the visit of Hearts.

“Mellon is good,” Docherty said.

“We probably just missed the Aberdeen game by one night. If it had been Wednesday, he’d have been fine.

“He picked up the knock against Livingston, a hematoma in his calf that didn’t settle down.

“He’ll be available. We still have six out, though.

“I don’t think Lamie will make it for this one but hopefully will be okay for next midweek against St Mirren.”

New goalkeeper Jon McCracken is also unavailable.

He is due back in training in the next week or so as he completes his recovery from the broken arm that ended his time at Accrington in November.

Meanwhile, Docherty is keen for his team to remember their first-half showing at Hearts just 10 days ago.

The Dark Blues led 2-0 at half-time before letting their lead slip and succumbing 3-2 to the league’s third-place team.

“We learned from that against Livingston. I think we demonstrated everything that was missing against Hearts at Livingston,” Docherty said.

“We learn from every game. We take positives from the first half at Hearts as well, it was a big, big performance.

“We were well structured and clinical. Hearts will remember that.”