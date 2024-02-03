Dundee boss Tony Docherty shares Michael Mellon fitness update ahead of Hearts clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty shares Michael Mellon fitness update ahead of Hearts clash

The Dark Blues welcome the Premiership's third-placed team to Dens Park this afternoon.

By George Cran
Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon in discussion with Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Livingston. Image: SNS

Michael Mellon is fit to make his second Dundee appearance when Hearts come to Dens Park on Saturday.

The on-loan Burnley man made an impressive start to life in dark blue with a goal and two assists to help his new team to a 4-1 win at Livingston.

That was Dundee’s best away win in the Premiership for seven years – and Mellon only played 29 minutes.

The bump to his calf – picked up in that win in West Lothian – that kept him out of the Dee’s trip to Aberdeen has healed.

Michael Mellon scores on his Dundee debut against Livingston. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Ricki Lamie, however, remains out. Manager Tony Docherty had hoped to welcome back the experienced defender this weekend, but will have to wait a little longer for his hamstring issue to heal.

Lamie was among eight players missing at Pittodrie, but the return of Mellon and the suspended Luke McCowan mean Dundee are in better shape for the visit of Hearts.

“Mellon is good,” Docherty said.

“We probably just missed the Aberdeen game by one night. If it had been Wednesday, he’d have been fine.

“He picked up the knock against Livingston, a hematoma in his calf that didn’t settle down.

“He’ll be available. We still have six out, though.

Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie is close to a return. Image: SNS

“I don’t think Lamie will make it for this one but hopefully will be okay for next midweek against St Mirren.”

New goalkeeper Jon McCracken is also unavailable.

He is due back in training in the next week or so as he completes his recovery from the broken arm that ended his time at Accrington in November.

Meanwhile, Docherty is keen for his team to remember their first-half showing at Hearts just 10 days ago.

The Dark Blues led 2-0 at half-time before letting their lead slip and succumbing 3-2 to the league’s third-place team.

“We learned from that against Livingston. I think we demonstrated everything that was missing against Hearts at Livingston,” Docherty said.

“We learn from every game. We take positives from the first half at Hearts as well, it was a big, big performance.

“We were well structured and clinical. Hearts will remember that.”

