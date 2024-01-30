Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Owen Beck return sees Dee into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Dundee FC

Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Owen Beck return sees Dee into top six

The Liverpool loanee grabbed an assist on his Dark Blues comeback.

By George Cran
Lee Ashcroft celebrates levelling the scores. Image: SNS

An Owen Beck assist saw Dundee come from behind to draw away at Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues fell behind to Bojan Miovski’s first-half penalty before Lee Ashcroft headed in shortly after the break.

An even contest, the Dee fans went home happier than their East coast counterparts with Dons fans chanting for manager Barry Robson to go at the final whistle.

Second-half surge

Beck was back in the starting XI while Trevor Carson also returned to the team after missing the trip to Livingston.

There was no Michael Mellon, however, with the Burnley loanee having picked up a knock at Livingston.

Aberdeen danger man Bojan Miovski gave a couple of warnings early on for the Dark Blues, pulling one shot wide and bringing a save from Carson a few minutes later.

Joe Shaughnessy gives away a penalty at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Dundee went close themselves on 11 minutes when Zach Robinson fired a teasing ball across goal but strike partner Amadou Bakayoko couldn’t reach to knock it in.

The first big chance, though, fell to the hosts with Graeme Shinnie stealing in behind a dozing Dee backline but chipping his effort past the post with only Carson to beat.

The Dons did open the scoring on 31 minutes when Joe Shaughnessy was penalised for a tackle on Ester Sokler in the area.

Referee Nick Walsh was in no doubt in pointing to the spot and Miovski made no mistake by making it 1-0 to the under-fire Dons.

Lee Ashcroft rises highest at the far post to make it 1-1 for Dundee at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Dundee had Carson to thank that it wasn’t 2-0 shortly after the break as he denied Jamie McGrath with a good stop.

And minutes later it was 1-1. That man Beck with a corner delivery to the back post headed into the ground and beyond Roos by Ashcroft.

That goal spurred Dundee into life and they looked a real threat in the final half-hour.

They couldn’t find that winner, though, with Beck firing wide in stoppage time.

The point does, however, move the Dark Blues ahead of Hibs on goal difference and into the top six.

Return of the Beck

Owen Beck on the ball
Owen Beck returned to the Dundee starting line-up. Image: SNS

All eyes were on Dundee team news – would Owen Beck be back in the starting XI?

Thankfully for the travelling Dees they got to see their favourite loanee in action after clearance came through around 5pm.

A couple of typically fierce tackles from the Liverpool man had the away section singing his name.

However, he looked a little rusty early on after having only played seven minutes of football since the turn of the year.

But he grabbed an assist for the equaliser, sending in a corner kick for Ashcroft to head in.

No McCowan

Luke McCowan sees red. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan was suspended after his red card at Livingston. Image: SNS

This was the first league game all season that Luke McCowan wasn’t in the Dundee starting XI.

And it showed in the first half with the Dark Blues missing that spark in the middle of the park.

The connection between midfield and attack wasn’t quite there.

There was more spring in the step in the second half with substitute Josh Mulligan injecting a bit of drive to the middle of the park.

But no doubt McCowan will be straight back into the side this weekend at home to Hearts.

Penalties

Trevor Carson can’t stop Miovki’s penalty. Image: SNS

That’s now four penalties Dundee have given away in the past three matches.

Even in the age of VAR and soft decisions, that’s a problem.

That two of them were saved maybe takes the edge off the issue.

However, in a game as tight as this with very little between the sides it was a pretty cheap way to give up the lead.

A problem that needs sorting.

Player Ratings

Aberdeen: Roos, Devlin, MacKenzie (Duncan 67), Shinnie, Jensen, McGrath, Miovski, Clarkson (Morris 87), Sokler (Gueye 67), MacDonald, Milne (Phillips 76).

Subs not used: Doohan, Barron, Hayes, Polvara.

Dundee FC: Carson 7, Ashcroft 7, Shaughnessy 5, Dodgson 6, McGhee 7 (Costelloe 67, 7), Beck 7, Sylla 6 (Mulligan 46, 7), Boateng 7, Cameron 7, Robinson 7 (Tiffoney 67, 6), Bakayoko 6 (Main 73).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Robertson.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 15,512

