Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Owen Beck return sees Dee into top six

An Owen Beck assist saw Dundee come from behind to draw away at Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues fell behind to Bojan Miovski’s first-half penalty before Lee Ashcroft headed in shortly after the break.

An even contest, the Dee fans went home happier than their East coast counterparts with Dons fans chanting for manager Barry Robson to go at the final whistle.

Second-half surge

Beck was back in the starting XI while Trevor Carson also returned to the team after missing the trip to Livingston.

There was no Michael Mellon, however, with the Burnley loanee having picked up a knock at Livingston.

Aberdeen danger man Bojan Miovski gave a couple of warnings early on for the Dark Blues, pulling one shot wide and bringing a save from Carson a few minutes later.

Dundee went close themselves on 11 minutes when Zach Robinson fired a teasing ball across goal but strike partner Amadou Bakayoko couldn’t reach to knock it in.

The first big chance, though, fell to the hosts with Graeme Shinnie stealing in behind a dozing Dee backline but chipping his effort past the post with only Carson to beat.

The Dons did open the scoring on 31 minutes when Joe Shaughnessy was penalised for a tackle on Ester Sokler in the area.

Referee Nick Walsh was in no doubt in pointing to the spot and Miovski made no mistake by making it 1-0 to the under-fire Dons.

Dundee had Carson to thank that it wasn’t 2-0 shortly after the break as he denied Jamie McGrath with a good stop.

And minutes later it was 1-1. That man Beck with a corner delivery to the back post headed into the ground and beyond Roos by Ashcroft.

That goal spurred Dundee into life and they looked a real threat in the final half-hour.

They couldn’t find that winner, though, with Beck firing wide in stoppage time.

The point does, however, move the Dark Blues ahead of Hibs on goal difference and into the top six.

Return of the Beck

All eyes were on Dundee team news – would Owen Beck be back in the starting XI?

Thankfully for the travelling Dees they got to see their favourite loanee in action after clearance came through around 5pm.

A couple of typically fierce tackles from the Liverpool man had the away section singing his name.

However, he looked a little rusty early on after having only played seven minutes of football since the turn of the year.

But he grabbed an assist for the equaliser, sending in a corner kick for Ashcroft to head in.

No McCowan

This was the first league game all season that Luke McCowan wasn’t in the Dundee starting XI.

And it showed in the first half with the Dark Blues missing that spark in the middle of the park.

The connection between midfield and attack wasn’t quite there.

There was more spring in the step in the second half with substitute Josh Mulligan injecting a bit of drive to the middle of the park.

But no doubt McCowan will be straight back into the side this weekend at home to Hearts.

Penalties

That’s now four penalties Dundee have given away in the past three matches.

Even in the age of VAR and soft decisions, that’s a problem.

That two of them were saved maybe takes the edge off the issue.

However, in a game as tight as this with very little between the sides it was a pretty cheap way to give up the lead.

A problem that needs sorting.

Player Ratings

Aberdeen: Roos, Devlin, MacKenzie (Duncan 67), Shinnie, Jensen, McGrath, Miovski, Clarkson (Morris 87), Sokler (Gueye 67), MacDonald, Milne (Phillips 76).

Subs not used: Doohan, Barron, Hayes, Polvara.

Dundee FC: Carson 7, Ashcroft 7, Shaughnessy 5, Dodgson 6, McGhee 7 (Costelloe 67, 7), Beck 7, Sylla 6 (Mulligan 46, 7), Boateng 7, Cameron 7, Robinson 7 (Tiffoney 67, 6), Bakayoko 6 (Main 73).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Robertson.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 15,512