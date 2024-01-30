Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Dundee loan return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Dundee loan return

The wing back returned to Anfield 'a man' after his first spell at Dens Park.

By Reporter
Jurgen Klopp was speaking about the impact Dundee have had on Owen Beck. Images: SNS.
Jurgen Klopp was speaking about the impact Dundee have had on Owen Beck. Images: SNS.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact Owen Beck’s first spell at Dundee had on the player.

The Liverpool boss was speaking after the wing back completed his return to Dens Park.

Klopp was surprised when an earlier loan spell for Beck at Bolton Wanderers didn’t go to plan, but was complimentary of his time in Scotland.

Owen Beck returned to Liverpool ‘a man’

“He didn’t play [at Bolton] and we were all thinking ‘How can that happen?’ because we really think highly of him,” said Klopp.

“He goes to Scotland, he’s playing there and it gave him a massive boost.

“He arrived here and he looked like a man. Really – left-back, buff, ready to go.

“But now the other boys are coming back, we have the opportunity to give him that time again, it makes sense.”

Beck was recalled by Liverpool at the start of January amid a shortage of left-backs at the Premier League club but completed his return to Dundee on Tuesday.

During time back at Anfield, the 21-year-old made an appearance for the Reds, ruling him out of a further move this season to anywhere other than Dens Park.

