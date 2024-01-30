Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Dundee loan return

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact Owen Beck’s first spell at Dundee had on the player.

The Liverpool boss was speaking after the wing back completed his return to Dens Park.

Klopp was surprised when an earlier loan spell for Beck at Bolton Wanderers didn’t go to plan, but was complimentary of his time in Scotland.

Owen Beck returned to Liverpool ‘a man’

“He didn’t play [at Bolton] and we were all thinking ‘How can that happen?’ because we really think highly of him,” said Klopp.

“He goes to Scotland, he’s playing there and it gave him a massive boost.

“He arrived here and he looked like a man. Really – left-back, buff, ready to go.

“But now the other boys are coming back, we have the opportunity to give him that time again, it makes sense.”

Beck was recalled by Liverpool at the start of January amid a shortage of left-backs at the Premier League club but completed his return to Dundee on Tuesday.

During time back at Anfield, the 21-year-old made an appearance for the Reds, ruling him out of a further move this season to anywhere other than Dens Park.