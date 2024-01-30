Owen Beck completes Dundee return as Liverpool loan star roars: ‘Let’s get to work’

Liverpool star Owen Beck has completed his sensational return to Dundee on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Dee are still awaiting international clearance for Beck’s signing, but it IS expected to come through in time for Tuesday night’s clash versus Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Beck made a huge impact at Dens Park earlier in the campaign but was recalled due to a shortage of available left backs at Anfield.

The 21-year-old then appeared for Liverpool, ruling him out of a move to a third club.

The Premier League giants are now in a position to allow Beck to leave again and that opened the door for his return to the Dark Blues.

Beck, who was greeted by jubilant fans on his return to Dundee’s Gardyne Campus training base on Monday night, told Dundee’s website: “I am made up to be back after the first half of the season that we both had together.

“I now just can’t wait to get back out there and perform in front of the fans again.

“I just want to thank the Dundee fans for their support in the first half of the season, even when you found out I got recalled you were fantastic with me, but I am back again, so let’s get to work again.”

Dee boss Tony Docherty revealed the door was opened for Beck’s return thanks to the return from injury of Liverpool’s top team left backs..

He explained: “It came to our attention on Sunday after the Liverpool game when Andy Robertson came on and with [Kostas] Tsimikas returning from injury there might be a possibility that Owen might return to us.

“When we got confirmation from Liverpool yesterday that he could come back to Dundee everyone at the club was so excited; the coaches, the players, and all the other staff at the club.

“I know the fans will be overjoyed that Owen is back as they loved watching him play in the dark blue of Dundee.

“We are just looking forward to getting Owen back to what Owen is, he is a brilliant boy, a fantastic member of a really good squad and everyone is really looking forward to having him back.

“I would like to thank Liverpool for allowing Owen to return and to Matt Newberry at Liverpool for all of his help and support.”

Jon McCracken

The Wales U/21 international is expected to be joined by Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken who was also Dundee on loan at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper returned to Carrow Road when current Dark Blues No 1 Trevor Carson arrived from St Mirren.

Carson has missed the last two matches but is available to face Aberdeen.