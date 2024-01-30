Owen Beck completes Dundee return as Liverpool loan star roars: ‘Let’s get to work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Beck completes Dundee return as Liverpool loan star roars: ‘Let’s get to work’

The Liverpool loanee is back at Dens Park until the end of the season.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty has brought Owen Beck back to Dundee. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty has brought Owen Beck back to Dundee. Image: SNS.

Liverpool star Owen Beck has completed his sensational return to Dundee on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Dee are still awaiting international clearance for Beck’s signing, but it IS expected to come through in time for Tuesday night’s clash versus Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Beck made a huge impact at Dens Park earlier in the campaign but was recalled due to a shortage of available left backs at Anfield.

The 21-year-old then appeared for Liverpool, ruling him out of a move to a third club.

The Premier League giants are now in a position to allow Beck to leave again and that opened the door for his return to the Dark Blues.

Beck, who was greeted by jubilant fans on his return to Dundee’s Gardyne Campus training base on Monday night, told Dundee’s website: “I am made up to be back after the first half of the season that we both had together.

Owen Beck in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Owen Beck was a star for Dundee in the first half of the season. Image: SNS

“I now just can’t wait to get back out there and perform in front of the fans again.

“I just want to thank the Dundee fans for their support in the first half of the season, even when you found out I got recalled you were fantastic with me, but I am back again, so let’s get to work again.”

Dee boss Tony Docherty revealed the door was opened for Beck’s return thanks to the return from injury of Liverpool’s top team left backs..

He explained: “It came to our attention on Sunday after the Liverpool game when Andy Robertson came on and with [Kostas] Tsimikas returning from injury there might be a possibility that Owen might return to us.

“When we got confirmation from Liverpool yesterday that he could come back to Dundee everyone at the club was so excited; the coaches, the players, and all the other staff at the club.

“I know the fans will be overjoyed that Owen is back as they loved watching him play in the dark blue of Dundee.

Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
Owen Beck (left)’s return to Dundee was facilitated by Andy Robertson’s return to the Liverpool side. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.

“We are just looking forward to getting Owen back to what Owen is, he is a brilliant boy, a fantastic member of a really good squad and everyone is really looking forward to having him back.

“I would like to thank Liverpool for allowing Owen to return and to Matt Newberry at Liverpool for all of his help and support.”

Jon McCracken

The Wales U/21 international is expected to be joined by Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken who was also Dundee on loan at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper returned to Carrow Road when current Dark Blues No 1 Trevor Carson arrived from St Mirren.

Carson has missed the last two matches but is available to face Aberdeen.

