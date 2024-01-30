Tony Docherty provides Trevor Carson update as Dundee boss awaits Owen Beck green light for Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty provides Trevor Carson update as Dundee boss awaits Owen Beck green light for Aberdeen clash

The Dark Blues face the Dons at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gave updates on Trevor Carson (left) and returning loan star Owen Beck. Images: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gave updates on Trevor Carson (left) and returning loan star Owen Beck. Images: SNS

Trevor Carson will be fit to return for Dundee as they head north to face Aberdeen – hopefully with Owen Beck available for selection.

The experienced No 1 missed recent matches on the road at Kilmarnock and Livingston.

That’s due to the artificial surface at both of those grounds.

However, manager Tony Docherty expects to have the stopper back on the grass at Pittodrie tonight.

“Trevor Carson is back,” the Dens boss said.

“He has an issue playing on Astroturf, he has an injury that flares up on the Astroturf.

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He’s back available and will be in the squad.

“Ryan Howley picked up a hamstring injury at Livingston, which was a blow and Charlie Reilly has picked up a wee knock, which will keep him out for Tuesday.

“The others who are out – Ricki Lamie is really close, Aaron Donnelly is back in training next week and Antonio Portales is making real strides.

“We’re getting there with the injuries.”

Owen Beck and Jon McCracken

As well as Carson returning, Docherty hopes to have returning loanees Owen Beck and Jon McCracken available.

Their comebacks are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday, with the hope the necessary paperwork gets done in time for them to face the Dons.

Docherty said of Beck on Monday afternoon: “Obviously the impact Owen made here, not just with the players but also the fans he made a huge impact, so of course I’d love to get Owen back.

“We know how valuable he would be. Not just the footballer but the person.”

Conversation