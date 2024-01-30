Tony Docherty provides Trevor Carson update as Dundee boss awaits Owen Beck green light for Aberdeen clash

Trevor Carson will be fit to return for Dundee as they head north to face Aberdeen – hopefully with Owen Beck available for selection.

The experienced No 1 missed recent matches on the road at Kilmarnock and Livingston.

That’s due to the artificial surface at both of those grounds.

However, manager Tony Docherty expects to have the stopper back on the grass at Pittodrie tonight.

“Trevor Carson is back,” the Dens boss said.

“He has an issue playing on Astroturf, he has an injury that flares up on the Astroturf.

“He’s back available and will be in the squad.

“Ryan Howley picked up a hamstring injury at Livingston, which was a blow and Charlie Reilly has picked up a wee knock, which will keep him out for Tuesday.

“The others who are out – Ricki Lamie is really close, Aaron Donnelly is back in training next week and Antonio Portales is making real strides.

“We’re getting there with the injuries.”

Owen Beck and Jon McCracken

As well as Carson returning, Docherty hopes to have returning loanees Owen Beck and Jon McCracken available.

Their comebacks are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday, with the hope the necessary paperwork gets done in time for them to face the Dons.

Docherty said of Beck on Monday afternoon: “Obviously the impact Owen made here, not just with the players but also the fans he made a huge impact, so of course I’d love to get Owen back.

“We know how valuable he would be. Not just the footballer but the person.”