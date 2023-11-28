Dundee loanee Ricki Lamie on prospect of making move from Motherwell permanent

On-loan Dundee defender Ricki Lamie is unsure what his future holds.

However, the 30-year-old is open to making his move from Motherwell a permanent one after enjoying his start to life at Dens Park.

The experienced Premiership defender joined the Dark Blues in August on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Fir Park.

That came a year after ripping up a pre-contract agreement to swap the Steelmen for the Dee.

Now, with his Motherwell contract coming to an end in the summer, Lamie will have some decisions to make come January.

He is, though, happy to leave those decisions for now as he focuses on keeping Dundee in the Premiership top six.

They face Motherwell this Saturday with the defender unable to play against his parent club.

‘Thoroughly enjoyed it’

“It hasn’t moved at all. It was one of them where there can’t be anything done outside of the window,” Lamie said of a possible permanent move.

“From my representatives it has been put on the back burner.

“In the next four or five weeks it will open up and we will see where it is at the turn of the year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it here and where we are sitting in the table makes it even more enjoyable.

“The main thing was getting out on the pitch and getting back to where I know I can get to.

“I feel I am there or just about there.

“Long may that continue.”

Lamie has become an important part of Tony Docherty’s back three at Dens Park.

Since his August switch the former Livingston defender has played nine times, scoring on his debut at St Johnstone.