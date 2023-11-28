Dundee loanee Ricki Lamie on prospect of making move from Motherwell permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loanee Ricki Lamie on prospect of making move from Motherwell permanent

The experienced centre-back will spend the season at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS

On-loan Dundee defender Ricki Lamie is unsure what his future holds.

However, the 30-year-old is open to making his move from Motherwell a permanent one after enjoying his start to life at Dens Park.

The experienced Premiership defender joined the Dark Blues in August on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Fir Park.

That came a year after ripping up a pre-contract agreement to swap the Steelmen for the Dee.

Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate after Ricki Lamie makes it 2-0 at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Now, with his Motherwell contract coming to an end in the summer, Lamie will have some decisions to make come January.

He is, though, happy to leave those decisions for now as he focuses on keeping Dundee in the Premiership top six.

They face Motherwell this Saturday with the defender unable to play against his parent club.

‘Thoroughly enjoyed it’

“It hasn’t moved at all.  It was one of them where there can’t be anything done outside of the window,” Lamie said of a possible permanent move.

“From my representatives it has been put on the back burner.

Lamie tackles Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. Image: SNS
Lamie tackles Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. Image: SNS

“In the next four or five weeks it will open up and we will see where it is at the turn of the year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it here and where we are sitting in the table makes it even more enjoyable.

“The main thing was getting out on the pitch and getting back to where I know I can get to.

“I feel I am there or just about there.

“Long may that continue.”

Lamie has become an important part of Tony Docherty’s back three at Dens Park.

Since his August switch the former Livingston defender has played nine times, scoring on his debut at St Johnstone.

