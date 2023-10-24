Dundee downtime triggers Motherwell memories for Ricki Lamie as star explains scrapped Dens pre-contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee downtime triggers Motherwell memories for Ricki Lamie as star explains scrapped Dens pre-contract

The defender is eager to back in action tonight against Ross County.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ricki Lamie joined Dundee on loan this summer. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The past 24 days without a game has revived unwanted memories of last season for Dundee defender Ricki Lamie.

The centre-back found himself on the sidelines at Motherwell last season through injury and then the form of those in the team while he was out.

With game time limited again this term, he headed out on loan to Dens Park in search for regular football.

At the age of 30, playing games was key and he’s been getting that with Dundee.

Frustrating

Until the weather stepped in and saw two matches in a row called off with an international break in between for good measure.

Tonight, though, they will be finally back in Premiership action against Ross County.

“At Motherwell I had been in and out a bit because of injury,” Lamie explained.

“When I was out the team did really well, it happens in football at times.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen and Motherwell's Ricki Lamie.
Ricki Lamie in action for Motherwell against Dundee. Image: SNS

“I spoke to the manager here and he felt I had something to give, so I was really keen to come.

“I just turned 30 in the summer so feel I am just coming into the peak of my career and want to play as much as possible.

“Last season was frustrating because I had a hernia but it wasn’t a sports one they can usually diagnose easily.

“It was a bit lower down and because of that they didn’t notice it straight away and were checking for other health things.

“It cost me a few months of football but has been all sorted now and I’m back feeling good again.

“I feel like I have plenty to give.”

Lamie netted his first Dundee goal at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ahead of tonight’s home clash with Ross County, he added: “It has been a long time since we played, you almost forget what it feels like.

“It has felt a bit like coming out of the winter break, although we’ve not had the time off and the mini pre-season you get during that!

“The good thing is that County have been the same as us, they haven’t played either.

“The way we are looking at this is that we’re the only game on the card this midweek so it’s a chance to get a few points on the board and get ahead of some teams.”

Pre-contract

Lamie’s arrival at Dens Park was a long time in the making.

A previous move was aborted after he signed a pre-contract in 2022 when James McPake was in charge.

McPake, though, was sacked just weeks later and the club were relegated with Mark McGhee in charge. He then left at the end of the dismal campaign as the club faced up to Championship football once more.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Lamie explained: “The manager I signed for left and the club was two managers down the line, plus the team had dropped out of the league.

“So a lot had changed and things were up in the air a bit.

“I didn’t have any correspondence with the then-manager, so it made sense to stay put at Motherwell at that moment in time.

“But the same points that attracted me in the first place were in play this summer.

“This is a big club with a great history, so when I spoke to the current manager about what he wants to do it felt really good.

“He’s signed very well, the plans for the club are impressive and the setup is great.

“So all the boxes were ticked for me.”

Conversation