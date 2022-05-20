Ricki Lamie offered new Motherwell contract as Dundee deal hangs in the balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ricki Lamie offered new Motherwell contract as Dundee deal hangs in the balance

By Scott Lorimer
May 20 2022, 4.54pm
Ricki Lamie celebrates scoring the goal which fired Motherwell in to Europe.
Ricki Lamie celebrates scoring the goal which fired Motherwell in to Europe.

Motherwell have offered Ricki Lamie a new contract, placing his planned move to Dundee in serious doubt.

The 28-year-old’s current Fir Park deal is due to expire at the end of May and the Steelmen are keen to secure his services for another season.

The offer comes despite Lamie having agreed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues in January.

Then-boss James McPake expressed his desire to sign Lamie in the winter transfer window but Dundee were not able to meet the Steelmen’s asking price.

Clause in pre-contract

It’s understood Lamie’s pre-contract agreement included a clause where he could back out of the deal should Dundee be relegated.

Following the Dee’s descent to the Championship, the defender now has the option to join the Dark Blues or walk away.

Courier Sport understands Lamie has yet to contact the club regarding his decision and still has a few weeks to do so.

Reports suggest Lamie is attracting interest from clubs both north and south of the border. As such, it would seem unlikely that he would honour his agreement with Dundee in Scotland’s second-tier.

The centre-back missed a chunk of the season through injury and looked to be on his way out of Fir Park. However, he played every minute of Motherwell’s final 11 games.

Crucially, he scored the last-gasp leveller in the 2-2 draw with Livingston in April which secured a top-six finish for the Steelmen.

Lamie was the Motherwell hero again a month later, scoring the winner against Hearts to clinch fifth spot and a place in Europe.

Unsure of his future

The defender recently admitted he was unsure what the future had in store.

“It’s basically still up in the air,” Lamie said.

“I have spoken to the club and I have really enjoyed my time here and we will just need to wait and see.

Ricki Lamie scored a last-gasp goal for Motherwell, securing their top-six position.

“It’s a nice feeling to be wanted but I feel that here as well, which is a really good position to be in.

“There will be decisions to be made in the next week or two.

“[Motherwell] has been great with me from January. I feel I have been easy to deal with, I just cast that aside and deal with a Saturday and give my all Monday to Friday.

“I think the gaffer has appreciated that and it has been reciprocated. He has been really good with me, as have the club.”

Which Dundee players are out of contract this summer?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]