Ricki Lamie offered new Motherwell contract as Dundee deal hangs in the balance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell have offered Ricki Lamie a new contract, placing his planned move to Dundee in serious doubt.

The 28-year-old’s current Fir Park deal is due to expire at the end of May and the Steelmen are keen to secure his services for another season.

The offer comes despite Lamie having agreed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues in January.

Then-boss James McPake expressed his desire to sign Lamie in the winter transfer window but Dundee were not able to meet the Steelmen’s asking price.

Clause in pre-contract

It’s understood Lamie’s pre-contract agreement included a clause where he could back out of the deal should Dundee be relegated.

Following the Dee’s descent to the Championship, the defender now has the option to join the Dark Blues or walk away.

Courier Sport understands Lamie has yet to contact the club regarding his decision and still has a few weeks to do so.

Reports suggest Lamie is attracting interest from clubs both north and south of the border. As such, it would seem unlikely that he would honour his agreement with Dundee in Scotland’s second-tier.

The centre-back missed a chunk of the season through injury and looked to be on his way out of Fir Park. However, he played every minute of Motherwell’s final 11 games.

Crucially, he scored the last-gasp leveller in the 2-2 draw with Livingston in April which secured a top-six finish for the Steelmen.

Lamie was the Motherwell hero again a month later, scoring the winner against Hearts to clinch fifth spot and a place in Europe.

Unsure of his future

The defender recently admitted he was unsure what the future had in store.

“It’s basically still up in the air,” Lamie said.

“I have spoken to the club and I have really enjoyed my time here and we will just need to wait and see.

“It’s a nice feeling to be wanted but I feel that here as well, which is a really good position to be in.

“There will be decisions to be made in the next week or two.

“[Motherwell] has been great with me from January. I feel I have been easy to deal with, I just cast that aside and deal with a Saturday and give my all Monday to Friday.

“I think the gaffer has appreciated that and it has been reciprocated. He has been really good with me, as have the club.”