Dundee’s Ricki Lamie bid rejected as Motherwell tell Dark Blues: ‘Ball is in your court’

Dundee have seen a deadline day swoop for Ricki Lamie booted out by Motherwell, according to Fir Park assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

The Dark Blues are understood to have sealed a pre-contract deal for the ex-Livingston and Morton defender.

However, boss James McPake was keen to add Lamie to his ranks prior to the closure of the transfer window.

But Lucketti has stated that the terms were unacceptable and the ball is ‘in Dundee’s court’ between now and the window slamming shut at midnight.

“There has been a bid that’s come in but it’s not an offer that we would accept for Ricki Lamie,” Lucketti told the Daily Record.

“It’s nowhere near our valuation so that’s in Dundee’s court now as to whether they come back.

“If they don’t come back, Ricki Lamie will be here and we will be pleased if Ricki Lamie is here until the end of the season.”

Dundee are closing in on the immediate signing of Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle — another player with whom they have already agreed a pre-contract — and are pursuing Leicester City right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell.

McPake has also tabled an offer for Leigh Griffiths following his release by Celtic.