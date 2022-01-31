Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Ricki Lamie bid rejected as Motherwell tell Dark Blues: ‘Ball is in your court’

By Alan Temple
January 31 2022, 4.09pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.12pm
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie will be joining Dundee.
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie will be joining Dundee.

Dundee have seen a deadline day swoop for Ricki Lamie booted out by Motherwell, according to Fir Park assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

The Dark Blues are understood to have sealed a pre-contract deal for the ex-Livingston and Morton defender.

However, boss James McPake was keen to add Lamie to his ranks prior to the closure of the transfer window.

But Lucketti has stated that the terms were unacceptable and the ball is ‘in Dundee’s court’ between now and the window slamming shut at midnight.

Lamie in action

“There has been a bid that’s come in but it’s not an offer that we would accept for Ricki Lamie,” Lucketti told the Daily Record.

“It’s nowhere near our valuation so that’s in Dundee’s court now as to whether they come back.

“If they don’t come back, Ricki Lamie will be here and we will be pleased if Ricki Lamie is here until the end of the season.”

Dundee are closing in on the immediate signing of Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle — another player with whom they have already agreed a pre-contract — and are pursuing Leicester City right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell.

McPake has also tabled an offer for Leigh Griffiths following his release by Celtic.

Dundee reportedly chasing Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier