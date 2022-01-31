Dundee offer contract to free agent Leigh Griffiths as striker’s Celtic career comes to an end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have offered striker Leigh Griffiths a short-term deal as his Celtic career comes to an end.

The former Scotland hero has been the subject of intense speculation throughout January after it emerged the Dark Blues had triggered a clause to end his loan deal at Dens.

Griffiths had returned to his old club in August amid much fanfare as he agreed a season-long loan with the Dark Blues.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled to rediscover the form of old with fitness eluding him for much of this season.

After starting a string of matches in the autumn, Griffiths dropped down the pecking order when Danny Mullen returned from injury.

And the lack of impact led Dundee to exercise their option to end the loan deal, for which they were paying a sizeable chunk of his Celtic wages, in January.

Celtic, however, didn’t have a place for him either and they made use of a clause inserted in the contract he signed last summer that meant they could release him.

That has seen his time with the Hoops end exactly eight years after it began.

And now makes him a free agent.

Despite ending his loan at Dens Park, Dundee boss James McPake still wants Griffiths as part of his Dark Blues squad.

And he has offered his former team-mate a deal until the end of this season to remain a Dundee player.

Whether he takes up that deal is now up to Griffiths.