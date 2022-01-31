Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak on verge of Dens exit as deal for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden edges nearer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak is on the verge of leaving Dens Park.

As negotiations continue between the Dark Blues and Partick Thistle over a move for striker Zak Rudden, Jakubiak could be heading in the other direction.

Rudden has signed a pre-contract deal with James McPake’s side, with the switch due to take place in the summer.

But, with Premiership survival at risk this season, the Dark Blues boss is determined to get Rudden in this month.

That requires an agreement with Thistle to get the move through before the transfer window shuts at midnight tonight.

And a makeweight in the deal could be a loan switch for Jakubiak.

Should Rudden leave, the Glasgow side will be short of an attacker and it’s understood Jags boss Ian McCall is a fan of the Dens frontman.

Former Scotland U/19 International Jakubiak has had a torrid time with injury while at Dundee.

His debut season was restricted to just five appearances and this term has been similarly disrupted.

A shoulder problem has kept him out this season and he’s started just two league matches.

With his contract finishing at the end of this campaign, a loan to Partick could mean he’s played his final game for Dundee.

In two seasons, Jakubiak has made 15 appearances, scoring one goal.