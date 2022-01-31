Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak on verge of Dens exit as deal for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden edges nearer

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 8.24am Updated: January 31 2022, 1.07pm
Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak and Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.
Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak is on the verge of leaving Dens Park.

As negotiations continue between the Dark Blues and Partick Thistle over a move for striker Zak Rudden, Jakubiak could be heading in the other direction.

Rudden has signed a pre-contract deal with James McPake’s side, with the switch due to take place in the summer.

But, with Premiership survival at risk this season, the Dark Blues boss is determined to get Rudden in this month.

Rudden finds the net against Raith Rovers.

That requires an agreement with Thistle to get the move through before the transfer window shuts at midnight tonight.

And a makeweight in the deal could be a loan switch for Jakubiak.

Should Rudden leave, the Glasgow side will be short of an attacker and it’s understood Jags boss Ian McCall is a fan of the Dens frontman.

Former Scotland U/19 International Jakubiak has had a torrid time with injury while at Dundee.

Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak.

His debut season was restricted to just five appearances and this term has been similarly disrupted.

A shoulder problem has kept him out this season and he’s started just two league matches.

With his contract finishing at the end of this campaign, a loan to Partick could mean he’s played his final game for Dundee.

In two seasons, Jakubiak has made 15 appearances, scoring one goal.

 

