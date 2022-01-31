Storm Corrie: Full list of school closures after Tayside and Fife battered by 90mph winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools in Tayside and Fife are closed on Monday after storms battered the region over the weekend.

Six schools in Angus have been closed due to power failures caused by Storm Corrie.

In Fife, Milton of Balgonie Primary School is closed but the council did not specify if this is weather-related.

The Angus schools closed on Monday are:

Airlie Primary School

Cortachy Primary School

Edzell Primary School

Glamis Primary School

Stracathro Primary School (morning only)

Tannadice Primary School

Five of the six school will be closed for the full day but it is hoped Stracathro will be open in the afternoon.

The only closure reported in Dundee was at Kingspark School with no closures reported in Perth and Kinross.

The boiler at Kingspark broke and following repairs, has allowed the school to reopen on Tuesday as normal.

The news comes after severe disruption was caused across the region by Storm Malik, shortly followed by Storm Corrie.

