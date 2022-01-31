Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Corrie: Full list of school closures after Tayside and Fife battered by 90mph winds

By James Simpson
January 31 2022, 8.41am Updated: January 31 2022, 2.19pm
Schools have been closed following storms over the weekend.

Schools in Tayside and Fife are closed on Monday after storms battered the region over the weekend.

Six schools in Angus have been closed due to power failures caused by Storm Corrie.

In Fife, Milton of Balgonie Primary School is closed but the council did not specify if this is weather-related.

The Angus schools closed on Monday are:

  • Airlie Primary School
  • Cortachy Primary School
  • Edzell Primary School
  • Glamis Primary School
  • Stracathro Primary School (morning only)
  • Tannadice Primary School

Five of the six school will be closed for the full day but it is hoped Stracathro will be open in the afternoon.

The only closure reported in Dundee was at Kingspark School with no closures reported in Perth and Kinross.

The boiler at Kingspark broke and following repairs, has allowed the school to reopen on Tuesday as normal.

The news comes after severe disruption was caused across the region by Storm Malik, shortly followed by Storm Corrie.

