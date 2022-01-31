Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

A cubist fox and a Chinese dragon: Monday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
January 31 2022, 4.10pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.13pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A staff member looks at ‘The Foxes’ (1913) by Franz Marc during a photo call to present the centrepiece of the 20th / 21st Century: London Evening Sale taking place on 1st March at Christie’s auction house, London. Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Palestinian youth Hani al-Hajjar, 21, performs moves during a skate roll training, in Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
A US instructor trains Ukrainian soldiers for the use of M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Sri Lankan military personnel during a march at the 74th Independence rehearsal session in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Skaters of Japan take part in a training session in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham. A cold and blustery start to Monday has followed a stormy weekend of devastating winds across the north of England and Scotland. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Shop owners hang flammable decorations at a market in Bangkok’s Chinatown on the first day of the Lunar New Year. Although official celebrations of the 2022 Lunar New Year were cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people gather around Yaowarat Road (Chinatown) in Bangkok, Thailand, to pray and socialize to mark the start of the Year of the Tiger. Photo by Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Storm Corrie damage at the Sandenburgstraat in The Hague where a large tree has fallen over. At least five cars were badly damaged. The fire brigade is on site to cut the tree into pieces, The Netherlands. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Protesters burn an effigy of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, to observe ‘Day of Betrayal’ against the Central Government of India, which allegedly has failed to fulfil the demands of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The Prince of Wales operates equipment in the remote handling control room during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority based at Culham Science Centre in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, to see their research work in producing an environmental and sustainable form of energy. Photo by Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Students at Kilgraston School, Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, perform with a six-person long Chinese dragon to mark the Chinese New Year. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier