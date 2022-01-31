The Outlander effect: VisitScotland reveals its most popular Instagram pictures of Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hit TV show Outlander has helped propel three of Fife’s most stunning locations to social media glory.

Amazing images of Falkland, Culross and Dysart have been ranked by VisitScotland as their most popular Instagram posts of the region in 2021.

All three villages were Fife Outlander filming locations, which helped to showcase them to audiences around the world.

An image of the streets of Falkland with the mist-covered Lomond Hills in the background was the tourism body’s number one social media post of the region last year.

Captured by @johnmurrayjnr, it received almost 40,000 likes on VisitScotland’s Instagram account.

Falkland was portrayed as the city of Inverness during the first two series of Outlander.

And it brought a huge number of visitors to the village, most famous for its royal palace.

Culross and Dysart were both Fife Outlander filming locations

Meanwhile, a picture of the Mercat Cross in Culross, which featured as Cranesmuir in the hit series, was VisitScotland’s second most popular post for Fife last year.

The atmospheric image was captured by @nichbrand and attracted more than 33,000 likes.

And the third highest performing post by @welcometofife depicts the vibrant colours of the sky above Pan Ha’ in Dysart.

It also received more than 33,000 likes.

Dysart harbour featured as the French port of Le Havre in the second series of Outlander.

VisitScotland’s Instagram reached people more than 183 million times between January 2021 and January 2022.

And the channel has played an important role in inspiring potential visitors during the Covid pandemic.

Showcasing Fife to the world

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “Fife’s coastline, picturesque villages and rich history are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers.

“And these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.”

Welcome to Fife tourism partnerships manager Hilary Roberts added: “These images show why visitors enjoy coming to Fife.

“The rich landscape, beautiful coastline and historic towns and villages are so interesting to explore and to photograph.

“We really appreciate that these very talented photographers share their stunning images with us.

“Through our own social media channels, and in partnership with VisitScotland, we can showcase Fife to the world.

“And as people start to travel again, we look forward to welcoming them to our very special and picturesque area.”