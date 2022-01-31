Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

The Outlander effect: VisitScotland reveals its most popular Instagram pictures of Fife

By Claire Warrender
January 31 2022, 4.29pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.58pm
Fife Outlander locations were the top images on Visit Scotland's Instagram.
Images of Culross, Dysart and Falkland were among VisitScotland's most popular Instagram posts of 2021.

Hit TV show Outlander has helped propel three of Fife’s most stunning locations to social media glory.

Amazing images of Falkland, Culross and Dysart have been ranked by VisitScotland as their most popular Instagram posts of the region in 2021.

All three villages were Fife Outlander filming locations, which helped to showcase them to audiences around the world.

An image of the streets of Falkland with the mist-covered Lomond Hills in the background was the tourism body’s number one social media post of the region last year.

The Fife Outlander location of Falkland was the most popular image.
This image of Falkland by@johnmurrayjnr was VisitScotland’s most popular Instagram picture of Fife.

Captured by @johnmurrayjnr, it received almost 40,000 likes on VisitScotland’s Instagram account.

Falkland was portrayed as the city of Inverness during the first two series of Outlander.

And it brought a huge number of visitors to the village, most famous for its royal palace.

Culross and Dysart were both Fife Outlander filming locations

Meanwhile, a picture of the Mercat Cross in Culross, which featured as Cranesmuir in the hit series, was VisitScotland’s second most popular post for Fife last year.

The atmospheric image was captured by @nichbrand and attracted more than 33,000 likes.

Culross was also a Fife Outlander location.
The image of Culross by @nichbrand

And the third highest performing post by @welcometofife depicts the vibrant colours of the sky above Pan Ha’ in Dysart.

It also received more than 33,000 likes.

Dysart, another Fife Outlander filming location, took third spot.
Pan Ha’ in Dysart, captured by @welcometofife

Dysart harbour featured as the French port of Le Havre in the second series of Outlander.

VisitScotland’s Instagram reached people more than 183 million times between January 2021 and January 2022.

Actors Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in Outlander. Picture Starz/Kobal/Shutterstock.

And the channel has played an important role in inspiring potential visitors during the Covid pandemic.

Showcasing Fife to the world

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “Fife’s coastline, picturesque villages and rich history are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers.

“And these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.”

Dysart Harbour was transformed during the filming of Outlander.

Welcome to Fife tourism partnerships manager Hilary Roberts added: “These images show why visitors enjoy coming to Fife.

“The rich landscape, beautiful coastline and historic towns and villages are so interesting to explore and to photograph.

“We really appreciate that these very talented photographers share their stunning images with us.

“Through our own social media channels, and in partnership with VisitScotland, we can showcase Fife to the world.

“And as people start to travel again, we look forward to welcoming them to our very special and picturesque area.”

Fife Outlander pub saved after fans from ‘all round the planet’ chip in to online crowdfunder

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier