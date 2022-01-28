Dundee agree pre-contract deal with Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie – and Dark Blues hope to get him in before window shuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee agree pre-contract deal with Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie – and Dark Blues hope to get him in before window shuts

By George Cran
January 28 2022, 9.35pm Updated: January 28 2022, 9.52pm
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie will be joining Dundee.
Ricki Lamie will be a Dundee player when his Motherwell contract comes to an end.

The 28-year-old central defender has agreed a pre-contract deal with the Dark Blues.

Dens boss James McPake said this week he was closing in on a central defensive addition and it appears he has got his man.

On Tuesday, McPake said: “We are working ever so hard to bring people in and there are a couple that are close.

“One of them is a centre-back who will really help us.”

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie.

Lamie’s deal at Fir Park doesn’t end until the summer but Courier Sport understands Dundee will be moving to speed up his arrival.

The centre of defence has been an area of the pitch McPake has been determined to strengthen in January.

First choice centre-half Lee Ashcroft remains out of action until around March through injury.

And Lamie is one McPake identified to bolster the Dee’s bid to remain in the Premiership this season.

The former Livingston and Greenock Morton man has played 18 times for Graham Alexander’s Motherwell this term but turned down a contract extension.

His last appearance came at the beginning of December, with the defender out through injury since.

Dundee are also in talks with Partick Thistle to get striker Zak Rudden in before the end of the month after he signed a pre-contract deal at Dens Park.

