Dundee agree pre-contract deal with Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie – and Dark Blues hope to get him in before window shuts

Ricki Lamie will be a Dundee player when his Motherwell contract comes to an end.

The 28-year-old central defender has agreed a pre-contract deal with the Dark Blues.

Dens boss James McPake said this week he was closing in on a central defensive addition and it appears he has got his man.

On Tuesday, McPake said: “We are working ever so hard to bring people in and there are a couple that are close.

“One of them is a centre-back who will really help us.”

Lamie’s deal at Fir Park doesn’t end until the summer but Courier Sport understands Dundee will be moving to speed up his arrival.

The centre of defence has been an area of the pitch McPake has been determined to strengthen in January.

First choice centre-half Lee Ashcroft remains out of action until around March through injury.

And Lamie is one McPake identified to bolster the Dee’s bid to remain in the Premiership this season.

The former Livingston and Greenock Morton man has played 18 times for Graham Alexander’s Motherwell this term but turned down a contract extension.

His last appearance came at the beginning of December, with the defender out through injury since.

Dundee are also in talks with Partick Thistle to get striker Zak Rudden in before the end of the month after he signed a pre-contract deal at Dens Park.