Car and van badly damaged after shopping trolley dumped on dual carriageway in ‘reckless and dangerous’

A car and a van were seriously damaged after a shopping trolley was dumped on the dual carriageway near Perth.

Police have described it as a “reckless and dangerous” act.

No one was injured in the incident but police are appealing for dashcam footage.

The incident took place on the A9 near Inveralmond when the shopping trolley was dropped onto the dual carriageway from the A85 Crieff Road.

The vehicles both collided with the trolley and sustained significant damage.

‘Reckless and dangerous’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Tayside are appealing for information following a crash on the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden.

“A car and a van sustained significant damage when they collided with a shopping trolley around 11pm on Friday, January 21, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers believe that the trolley has been dropped onto the carriageway from the A85 Crieff Road.”

Constable Jack Stirling said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this reckless and dangerous act.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the A85 around 11pm on Friday January 21 who has any information or dash cam footage which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3883 of 21 January, 2022.