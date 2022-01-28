Nadir Ciftci injury ‘settles a bit’ but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson still waiting on lay-off timescale ahead of trip to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nadir Ciftci injury ‘settles a bit’ but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson still waiting on lay-off timescale ahead of trip to Aberdeen

By Eric Nicolson
January 28 2022, 10.25pm
Nadir Ciftci's spell on the sidelines has yet to be determined.

Nadir Ciftci’s hamstring injury has “settled a bit”, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson revealed.

But it won’t be until scan results come back that the Perth boss will know how long he’ll have to do without his new striker.

The former Dundee United man pulled up, clutching the back of his leg in the early stages of Wednesday night’s draw with Dundee.

He’ll miss Saturday’s trip to face Aberdeen, however the extent of the lay-off thereafter has yet to be determined.

“Nadir is getting a scan (Friday) so we will know more about it after that,” said Davidson.

“The hamstring has settled a little bit but we will just have to wait and see. Hopefully it won’t be too long.

“We need to get the scan done and find out exactly what it is.”

Nadir Ciftci goes down injured.

The latest news on the other injured Saints players was more bad than good.

“Craig Bryson has been in for his operation so he’ll be out for a while,” said Davidson. “And we think Shaun Rooney will need to go for one soon as well.

“He’s been to see a specialist but he’s going to see another because we want another opinion on it because there are a few options.

“Last season we went with 18 players and didn’t have many injuries but we have had loads this season.

“Mikey O’Halloran isn’t far away, we feared it would be a long-term one but it’s settling quickly so he could be back next week.”

Momentum-changer

A 0-0 draw against the second bottom team in the league isn’t a result to get overly excited about in normal circumstances but Davidson is hopeful the Dundee point will be a significant momentum-changer.

“I watched the game back and the last 15 minutes we did look nervous,” he said.

“That just comes from results. Hopefully this can help us going forward.

“You take the point and move on. We can try to create more positivity around the place here, which really helps.

“It is all about the tiny building blocks and moving up the league.”

Mixed memories of Aberdeen

Saints won through a late Stevie May goal the last time they were in Aberdeen but were the victims of a blatant Teddy Jenks handball in the return fixture.

“Hopefully we might get a wee decision going in our favour soon,” said Davidson.

“That was a hard one to take, especially knowing the games that we had coming up. It cost us a bit of momentum.

“It just shows you how key these decisions are.

“We have always played quite well up there. I am looking for a repeat performance.

“Hopefully we can get the result that we need but it is going to be a real tough game.”

Wednesday’s clean-sheet was Saints’ first since the start of November.

The back-three looked more solid and John Mahon is also pushing hard to start.

“I need to make sure he is ready to go,” said Davidson. “He needs to work hard in training at the moment and when he gets the opportunity, be ready to take it.

“It is great for me to have someone like him waiting in the wings ready to play.

“He is an out and out defender. His tackling sometimes reminds me of Frazer Wright. He loves a tackle.

“He likes to go and put his head on the ball and put his body on the line. For me that is a brilliant start to have as a defender.

“He has good quality on the ball but first and foremost he is an out and out defender.”

