Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have got a ‘leader’ and ‘magnificent player’ in John Mahon, says Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley

By Eric Nicolson
January 23 2022, 2.20pm
John Mahon in action for Sligo Rovers.
St Johnstone have secured themselves a “leader” and a “magnificent player” in John Mahon, according to Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley.

Buckley has wished the centre-back well after his move to Perth was officially confirmed and predicted a bright future in Scotland for the man who broke into the Rovers first team as a 17-year-old.

“The consistency John has shown over a number of seasons has been fantastic,” said Buckley.

“At just 22 he evolved into someone who could lead and most importantly defend superbly well.

“We’ve watched him constantly improve over these last few seasons because his talent is there to see.

“Again, John was someone who was attracting interest of clubs for quite some time as he is able to play at a level up certainly.

“We knew that would be acted upon eventually.

“He’s been a magnificent player for this club and we all wish him well at St Johnstone.”

