New St Johnstone signing John Mahon isn’t daunted by Premiership relegation battle – he’s relishing it

New St Johnstone signing John Mahon isn’t daunted by the challenge facing him at McDiarmid Park.

He’s relishing it.

The Perth club have officially confirmed the highly-rated centre-back’s arrival on a deal through to the summer of 2024.

And the six-figure recruit believes his experiences in Ireland will stand him in good stead for the relegation battle he is coming into.

“It’s great to finally put pen to paper,” said the 22-year-old. “This is a very proud moment for myself and my family.

“I had a great time at Sligo and I thank everyone there for their support. It’s a great football club.

“But my focus is now 100% on St Johnstone.

“Scottish football is going to provide me with a new challenge and I feel I’m ready for it.

Chat with the manager

“I met with the manager this morning. We had a good conversation and I can’t wait to get started tomorrow.

“I know that the team won the two domestic cups last season and I watched the games. The lads were brilliant.

“I know the current circumstances are different and we need to start winning games in the Premiership.

“We have a battle on our hands and I’m up for the fight. This is the kind of battle I relish.”

Mahon, previously on Celtic’s radar, added, “When I was at Sligo we had to face some tough times and we managed to turn the corner.

“So, I know what’s required. We can do the same at St Johnstone.

“I’m a defender who likes to win my headers and win my tackles. I take pride in getting clean sheets.

“I want to get into the team as quickly as possible and it’s up to me to impress the gaffer.

“I’m right footed but have played on the left hand side for Sligo. I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to.

“This is all about getting results to turn things around and the aim of everyone at the football club is to start the process on Wednesday night against Dundee.”