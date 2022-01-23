New St Johnstone signing John Mahon isn’t daunted by Premiership relegation battle – he’s relishing it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone signing John Mahon isn’t daunted by Premiership relegation battle – he’s relishing it

By Eric Nicolson
January 23 2022, 1.12pm
John Mahon is up for the fight at St Johnstone.
John Mahon is up for the fight at St Johnstone.

New St Johnstone signing John Mahon isn’t daunted by the challenge facing him at McDiarmid Park.

He’s relishing it.

The Perth club have officially confirmed the highly-rated centre-back’s arrival on a deal through to the summer of 2024.

And the six-figure recruit believes his experiences in Ireland will stand him in good stead for the relegation battle he is coming into.

“It’s great to finally put pen to paper,” said the 22-year-old. “This is a very proud moment for myself and my family.

“I had a great time at Sligo and I thank everyone there for their support. It’s a great football club.

“But my focus is now 100% on St Johnstone.

“Scottish football is going to provide me with a new challenge and I feel I’m ready for it.

Chat with the manager

“I met with the manager this morning. We had a good conversation and I can’t wait to get started tomorrow.

“I know that the team won the two domestic cups last season and I watched the games. The lads were brilliant.

“I know the current circumstances are different and we need to start winning games in the Premiership.

“We have a battle on our hands and I’m up for the fight. This is the kind of battle I relish.”

Mahon, previously on Celtic’s radar, added, “When I was at Sligo we had to face some tough times and we managed to turn the corner.

“So, I know what’s required. We can do the same at St Johnstone.

“I’m a defender who likes to win my headers and win my tackles. I take pride in getting clean sheets.

“I want to get into the team as quickly as possible and it’s up to me to impress the gaffer.

“I’m right footed but have played on the left hand side for Sligo. I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to.

“This is all about getting results to turn things around and the aim of everyone at the football club is to start the process on Wednesday night against Dundee.”

