St Johnstone confirm Melker Hallberg signing following Hibs departure

By Eric Nicolson
January 28 2022, 9.26am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.33am
Melker Hallberg is a St Johnstone target.
Melker Hallberg has signed for St Johnstone.

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of ex-Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg.

The Swedish midfielder, who has three caps for his country, has penned an 18-month deal at McDiarmid Park after negotiating his release from Hibs on Thursday.

Callum Davidson targeted the 26-year-old at the start of the January transfer window and his patience has now been rewarded.

Hallberg made 35 appearances for Hibs last season but was side lined after dislocating his kneecap in the summer.

After returning to fitness, he found himself out of new Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney’s plans, but played 82 minutes of the Hibees’ Scottish Cup victory over Cove Rangers last Thursday.

The Swede – a cultured central midfielder – is Saints’ fifth January signing and will go straight into Callum Davidson’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.

