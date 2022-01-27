Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone set to sign Melker Hallberg from Hibs

By Eric Nicolson
January 27 2022, 6.05pm Updated: January 27 2022, 6.15pm
Melker Hallberg has signed for St Johnstone on loan from Hibs.
St Johnstone are on the verge of signing midfielder Melker Hallberg from Hibs.

The Swedish international has been one of Callum Davidson’s top targets since the January transfer window opened and his patience is set to be rewarded.

Hallberg will be Saints’ fifth new recruit this month if the deal is concluded as expected.

Irish centre-halves Dan Cleary and John Mahon, left-back Anthony Gallacher and striker Nadir Ciftci have all been snapped up to help the Perth side in their relegation battle.

Hallberg Hibs release

The 26-year-old missed the early months of the season after dislocating his knee cap in the summer.

Now that he’s back to fitness, he finds himself out of new Easter Road manager Shaun Maloney’s plans and it has been reported he has negotiated his release.

He did get a start in the Hibees’ recent Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers.

Davidson was determined to get a controlling central midfielder. Hallberg fits the bill technically and physically.

The Saints boss won’t be stopping there, though, with further signings still expected in the last few days of the window.

Joining them at McDiarmid will be youngster Max Kucheriavyi, who has been recalled by the Perth side from his loan stint at Brechin City.

Callum Hendry: Recalled St Johnstone striker pledges he’ll finish off his next big chance

