St Johnstone set to sign Melker Hallberg from Hibs

St Johnstone are on the verge of signing midfielder Melker Hallberg from Hibs.

The Swedish international has been one of Callum Davidson’s top targets since the January transfer window opened and his patience is set to be rewarded.

Hallberg will be Saints’ fifth new recruit this month if the deal is concluded as expected.

Irish centre-halves Dan Cleary and John Mahon, left-back Anthony Gallacher and striker Nadir Ciftci have all been snapped up to help the Perth side in their relegation battle.

Hallberg Hibs release

The 26-year-old missed the early months of the season after dislocating his knee cap in the summer.

Now that he’s back to fitness, he finds himself out of new Easter Road manager Shaun Maloney’s plans and it has been reported he has negotiated his release.

He did get a start in the Hibees’ recent Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers.

Davidson was determined to get a controlling central midfielder. Hallberg fits the bill technically and physically.

The Saints boss won’t be stopping there, though, with further signings still expected in the last few days of the window.

Joining them at McDiarmid will be youngster Max Kucheriavyi, who has been recalled by the Perth side from his loan stint at Brechin City.