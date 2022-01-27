Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon seeks to overturn OVO redundancy decision

By Rachel Amery
January 27 2022, 6.26pm Updated: January 27 2022, 9.16pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government will do “everything they possibly can” to reverse OVO Energy’s decision to axe 1,700 jobs.

Earlier this month OVO announced it is planning to make hundreds of redundancies and close down its offices in both Perth and Dunfermline.

Perthshire MSPs and MPs have since met with bosses at the energy company but say they were “disappointed” with the discussions they had.

Ms Sturgeon now says the Scottish Government will try and get this decision overturned, and says they will support anyone who is affected by the proposed redundancies.

First minister ‘really concerned’

Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, pushed the first minister on what the government plans to do.

In response, the first minister said: “I am really concerned about the job losses at OVO.

“This is an anxious time for staff working there and their families, and an anxious time given the importance of the company to the area.

“The business minister spoke with the CEO of OVO retail last Wednesday to explore the rationale behind the decision but OVO says the voluntary redundancy has not been open for long enough.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

She added: “The business minister continues to press OVO on all relevant points and has asked they remain in contact.

“I will do everything we possibly can, if it is possible, to seek the reversal of this decision, and of course we will do everything we can to support those affected by redundancies.

“I would appeal to the company, and say it is an expectation of the company, to engage with local representatives, with the Scottish Government, and to make sure they are fully transparent to their workers and the wider community.”

Call to relocate public sector jobs

The Scottish Conservatives asked the Scottish Government if any public sector jobs can be relocated to Perth due to the large number of redundancies coming from OVO.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, raised this suggestion with Jamie Hepburn, minister for higher education and further education, youth employment and training.

Murdo Fraser MSP

Mr Fraser said: “During our meeting, OVO stated that they will be offering some Perth employees the opportunity to work from home as they feel flexible working is the way ahead for the firm.

“OVO then announced that they are putting together a voluntary redundancy package for staff and that details will follow.

“With this uncertainty in mind, I asked the minister for higher education if the SNP government would look at relocating public sector jobs to Perth in the event of redundancies from OVO.

“The previous Scottish Executive delivered this policy to the benefit of other areas of the country.

“The OVO site in Perth will be lying empty towards the end of this year, so it would make sense for public sector workers to be relocated there, if possible.

“I was pleased to hear the minister say it would be something the SNP government would consider looking at as this is a very worrying time for Perth OVO staff.”

He added: “OVO have pledged to support their staff by offering to reskill them or help them adjust to flexible working, but it is useful to know if the SNP government can help matters by relocating some public sector staff to Perth if there are large numbers of redundancies at OVO.”

OVO Perth and Dunfermline closure: Everything we know so far as energy giant axes offices and cuts jobs

