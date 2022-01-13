OVO Perth closure: Everything we know so far as energy giant axes office and cuts jobs 

An error occurred. Please try again.

OVO Energy is to close its Perth office and cut 1,700 jobs – a quarter of its workforce – across the UK.

The energy giant, which was formed by current chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick in 2009, currently employs 6,200 workers.

It is understood about 700 of those jobs are in Perth.

The number of job losses in the Fair City has not been confirmed, with the firm yet to comment publicly on the cuts.

The SSE office at the same site is unaffected.

Here is everything we know so far.

1 – How were Perth staff told about office closure?

Sky News first broke the news that OVO is expected to make an announcement about the redundancies on Thursday.

The majority of staff currently working from home, but OVO shut its phone lines on Thursday morning.

A message told callers that workers were being updated about “some important news”.

2 – Why is OVO closing its Perth base?

OVO plans to close its Perth office and consolidate operations into three offices across the UK.

Those will be in London, Bristol and Glasgow.

It has been suggested that employees will be allocated to one of these new hubs if they live within 30 miles.

That is unlikely to benefit the majority of the Perth workforce.

It comes as the firm faced criticism earlier this week for telling customers to cuddle their pets to keep warm this winter.

3 – What have locals in Perth said about the decision?

One OVO employee told The Courier: “I think there is a bit of shock in all honesty.

“People have always perhaps expected there to be something coming along but not necessarily to this extent.

“1,700 is still a huge amount of staff in the organisation across the UK, which is approximately one in four.”

The plans have also sparked fears about the impact on the local economy.

Ellen Bauchope, manager of Mhor Coffee, said: “I feel the closure of local branches of big businesses not only impacts jobs in the immediate sense, but will also reduce footfall for local businesses such as us.

“We have been forced to open later due to the local offices working remotely, and no doubt trade will drop further.

“It’s a very sad thing for everyone involved.”

Perth resident Elizabeth Davies said: “It’s really devastating for the Perth economy.

“What are these poor people going to do? What a time to think about losing your job.

“It’s really sickening to be honest.”

Ryan Atkinson added: “My pals work there and it’s really bad.

“Everyone is freaking out and not sure what to do.”

4 – How have politicians and unions reacted?

Local politicians have called for a meeting with OVO bosses in response to the news.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said he was “very concerned”.

He said: “Job losses on this scale will have a massive impact on the labour market in Perth.

“I am seeking a meeting with OVO and I hope to get clear answers as to what exactly has gone wrong.”

Both of Perthshire’s constituency MSPs have also called for a meeting with the energy giant’s bosses.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “Job losses at any time can be devastating, but this is particularly true in the middle of a pandemic that is causing significant economic uncertainty.

Very concerned to hear news from @OVOEnergy about job losses. The site in #Perth is a major employer for my constituents. I am seeking urgent dialogue with the company to seek assurances about the future of local jobs. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) January 13, 2022

“I am currently reaching out to OVO management in order to better understand the reasons behind this decision.”

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie said OVO has been an important employer in the area.

He said the news was “very concerning and added: “I will do everything I can to secure the best possible outcome for my constituents.”

Murdo Fraser is the Conservative MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife region.

He said he was “very concerned” about the news, adding it is a “substantial blow” to the Perthshire economy.

Fellow Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith added: “This is awful news for Perth and for OVO staff who work there.

“It is undoubtedly a major jobs blow for the city.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it would do everything it could to protect members’ jobs.

“We will not sit by and watch our members being made to pay the price of the pandemic,” she said.

5 – What has OVO said about jobs in Perth since it acquired retail arm of SSE?

OVO Energy bought over the retail arm of SSE in January 2020.

At the time, the company gave assurances that “nothing would change” for Perth staff.

However, it backtracked only four months later and hundreds were laid off in May 2020.

OVO blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for “accelerating its integration plans” as it opened a voluntary redundancy programme for 2,600 jobs.

At the time, OVO claimed it would maintain a “significant workforce” in Perth.