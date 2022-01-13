Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OVO to close Perth office as firm cuts 1,700 UK jobs

By Jake Keith & Bryan Copland
January 13 2022, 10.10am Updated: January 13 2022, 2.39pm
The SSE/OVO base in Perth.
OVO Energy is to close its Perth office as part of a move to cut 1,700 jobs across the UK.

The firm is launching a voluntary redundancy programme for its 6,200 workers as part of plans to consolidate operations with just three offices in London, Bristol and Glasgow.

Sky News first broke the news that OVO is expected to make an announcement about the redundancies on Thursday but so far the firm has declined to comment publicly.

‘Huge amount’ of jobs being cut at OVO

Most staff are currently working from home, and the number of redundancies in Perth has not been confirmed.

One worker told The Courier: “I think there is a bit of shock in all honesty.

“People have always perhaps expected there to be something coming along but not necessarily to this extent.

“1,700 is still a huge amount of staff in the organisation across the UK, which is approximately one in four.

“There’s a consolidation of sites. They are leaving Perth and other offices to move into a brand new site in Glasgow.

“People are just deciding now whether they want voluntary redundancy packages or not.”

The SSE office at the same site is unaffected.

Firm shuts customer phone lines

OVO shut its phone lines on Thursday, with a message telling customers that workers are being updated about “some important news”.

The company took over the retail arm of energy firm SSE in 2020.

It later made staff, including some workers in Perth, redundant – but claimed it was maintaining a “significant workforce” in the city.

The firm faced criticism earlier this week for telling customers to cuddle their pets to keep warm this winter.

‘We will do everything to defend members’ jobs’

Union bosses have hit out at the latest reports of job cuts.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “We will do everything in our power to defend our members’ jobs.

“All and every option will be on the table. As a first step the company must now open the books to union experts.

Change is never good and especially not at this sort of level

OVO worker

“We will not sit by and watch our members being made to pay the price of the pandemic.”

The worker added: “All staff have just been briefed; there’s a lot to read through and consider.

“Change is never good and especially at this sort of level. With it being such a large number of staff, it will be interesting to watch if they have to go down the compulsory route at the end of the day.”

How are people reacting?

Conservative councillor John Duff, convener of Perth and Kinross Council‘s strategic policy and resources committee, has accused OVO of a “clear breach” of promises it made previously.

He said: “The loss of the Perth office is a major blow for its employees and for Perth and Kinross.

“It will be a very worrying time for everyone involved and I will be asking what support can be provided to help employees.”

Scottish Labour group councillor Alasdair Bailey told The Courier: “It’s always awful to hear about job losses, especially on the scale of those that were announced today across the UK by OVO Energy.

Some of the justification given for the job losses has been related to the current energy crisis… I find that concerning

Councillor Alasdair Bailey

“Locally, my hope is that the affected workers get a fair deal and I hear that the unions are already hard at work scrutinising this announcement on behalf of their members.

“It’s also important to remember that SSE is keeping its base at Perth so this isn’t the end of the line for energy jobs in this area.

“Some of the justification given for the job losses has been related to the current energy crisis.

“I find that concerning because folk will need more support and guidance from their energy provider during this time of record high prices and not less.”

This is what OVO Energy said in 2020 about Perth jobs

