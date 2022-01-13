Murder threat slasher jailed for chaotic Dundee multi knife fight

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee slasher will serve a year and a half in prison for striking a man on the neck with a knife in a city multi.

Barry McGhee, 47, had been accused of stealing a watch during a rowdy gathering in Dudhope Court on April 18, 2020.

During a “scuffle”, he produced a knife and lashed out at his victim, Darren Binnie, cutting his neck.

He cut another man, Christopher Walker, on the face with the blade.

A second accused, Colin Henderson, 55, was jailed by Sheriff Paul Brown for nine months for his part in the fight.

Initial fight in flat

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how McGhee met Mr Binnie, Mr Walker and others in the city centre while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The group returned to a flat in Dudhope Court, where McGhee was accused of stealing the watch.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “The accused McGhee had left but later that evening was asked to return to resolve the matter.

“He attended along with Colin Henderson and they were allowed in.

“Barry McGhee was challenged about the watch and became aggressive.

“A scuffle broke out with the witness Binnie and the accused produced a knife and lashed out, causing a cut to his neck.”

‘I’ll take your eyes out’

McGhee was heard to shout: “I’ll take your eyes out, I’ll murder you,” during the incident.

The court heard how McGhee continued to wildly lash out with the knife before lunging at Mr Walker and slashing him to the left side of his face and eyebrow.

McGhee was punched several times by Mr Walker and narrowly avoided slashing his groin after the knife pierced through the front of his joggers.

McGhee and Henderson left the flat but returned the next morning and confronted the men again.

Henderson was in possession of two wooden sticks and claimed to be a martial arts expert while McGhee waved around a mallet.

Police soon caught up with the pair and arrested them.

The charges

McGhee, of Bonnybank Court, Dundee, pled guilty to repeatedly striking Mr Binnie on the neck with a knife and threatening to kill him.

He repeatedly struck Mr Walker on the head and body with a knife.

On April 19, McGhee shouted, swore, brandished a mallet, made threats of violence and struck a door with the mallet.

Henderson, of Dallfield Court, admitted possessing and waving wooden bats.