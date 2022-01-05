Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin Lewis issues advice on predicted 51% energy price cap rise

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 5 2022, 1.59pm Updated: January 5 2022, 4.33pm
Martin Lewis has offered advice on whether to stick with current energy deals ahead of a price rise.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued advice on how to handle a rise in energy prices coming into effect in April.

It is predicted that the energy price cap rise could add an average of £600 per year to household energy bills.

It comes just months after consumers faced a hike in their energy costs driven by record gas prices.

What does the price cap rise mean?

The price cap is the maximum amount that energy providers can charge customers in Scotland, England and Wales for their default tariffs.

It applies to more than 60% of UK households.

It is calculated every six months and is based on wholesale energy prices, which have gone up in recent months.

Predictions suggest that the cap could rise by 51% come April, which could mean annual bills of £1,925 a year for typical use.

But other experts predict a hike of between 46% and 56%.

Writing on his Money Saving Expert website, Mr Lewis says that “it’ll likely hit pockets immediately, as even while April usage is lower, direct debits will be upped then based on annual usage”.

What advice is Martin Lewis offering?

Mr Lewis says that customers who are offered a fixed rate that is no more than 40% more expensive than their current price-capped tariff should consider switching.

But he says at the moment, the cheapest fixed rate available is an average of 56% more than the cap.

Mr Lewis says the issue is “complex” but in summary, his advice is that “most people should do nothing” – though he admits this does not offer any certainty.

He continued: “It looks like only a few edge cases should be looking at fixing right now.

“So if in doubt, just stick on today’s cheapest price – which is the cap. And to be plain, the 40% figure is my best guess, not firm.”

He says his advice is based on other assumptions including:

  • Neither the government nor Ofgem change the methodology, market or levies on firms
  • The October 2022 price cap will be similar to April’s – though some predictions suggest it could rise by another 20% in October
  • It is calculated over the next year and does not look at longer-term fixes

Mr Lewis added:  “This is a dreadful situation.

“If paying your bill is tough, check if you can claim the Warm Home Discount or an energy grant and talk to your supplier – you won’t have your supply cut off and it may be able to put you on a payment plan.”

Seven out of 10 Scots worried about energy price hikes, research reveals

