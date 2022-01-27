Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline seal loan deal for Leeds United striker

By Alan Temple
January 27 2022, 6.30pm Updated: January 27 2022, 6.34pm
Bobby Kamwa arrives
Dunfermline have completed the signing of Leeds United striker Bobby Kamwa on loan for the rest of the season.

Kamwa, 21, impressed during the Pars’ 2-0 friendly defeat against Falkirk on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cameroon-born attacker joined the Leeds academy at the age of 13 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Elland Road outfit.

However, he is a regular for the club’s under-23 side and has trained on a host of occasions with Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad.

Kamwa can play as a winger or centre-forward and could make his debut when Dunfermline travel to Queen of the South on Saturday.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes beamed: “I think Bobby will excite the fans. He is something different. He has pace, power, a trick and hopefully has got goals in him, too.

“Many a time, he has been on the first-team training pitch down at Leeds with [Marcelo] Bielsa. He will know what it’s all about and how to look after the ball.

“Once we saw him on the pitch, I said, ‘Yes, I will have a bit of that! He will do me’.

Prospect: Kamwa

“The fans will love him and I’ve said to him: this is his stage. Every entertainer loves a stage, so go and light it up!

“I am hoping that it really works out for him and he becomes a fans favourite.”

Dunfermline, who sit in ninth place in the Championship, have now added Joe Chalmers, Stevie Lawless, Coll Donaldson and Kamwa to their ranks this month.

And they could yet swoop for Watford youngster Kamil Conteh.

