Dunfermline seal loan deal for Leeds United striker

Dunfermline have completed the signing of Leeds United striker Bobby Kamwa on loan for the rest of the season.

Kamwa, 21, impressed during the Pars’ 2-0 friendly defeat against Falkirk on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cameroon-born attacker joined the Leeds academy at the age of 13 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Elland Road outfit.

However, he is a regular for the club’s under-23 side and has trained on a host of occasions with Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad.

😍 Ian Poveda the architect

👌 Bobby Kamwa with the goal

👏 U23s lead 1-0 against Barnsley pic.twitter.com/RTfFeU1Ux6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 9, 2020

Kamwa can play as a winger or centre-forward and could make his debut when Dunfermline travel to Queen of the South on Saturday.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes beamed: “I think Bobby will excite the fans. He is something different. He has pace, power, a trick and hopefully has got goals in him, too.

“Many a time, he has been on the first-team training pitch down at Leeds with [Marcelo] Bielsa. He will know what it’s all about and how to look after the ball.

“Once we saw him on the pitch, I said, ‘Yes, I will have a bit of that! He will do me’.

“The fans will love him and I’ve said to him: this is his stage. Every entertainer loves a stage, so go and light it up!

“I am hoping that it really works out for him and he becomes a fans favourite.”

Dunfermline, who sit in ninth place in the Championship, have now added Joe Chalmers, Stevie Lawless, Coll Donaldson and Kamwa to their ranks this month.

And they could yet swoop for Watford youngster Kamil Conteh.