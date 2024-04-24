Perth’s first Cocktail Week: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s first Cocktail Week: All you need to know

Perth Cocktail Week kicks off next month, but city venues are making big plans and wristbands are on sale now

By Morag Lindsay
Daniel Muir from Great Perthshire with Perth Cocktail Week organiser Alice Christison holding cocktails outside St John's Bar in Perth
Daniel Muir from Great Perthshire with Perth Cocktail Week organiser Alice Christison. Image: Supplied

Around 30 venues have signed up to the first Perth Cocktail Week.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will be offering discounted drinks and food items when the celebrations kick off on May 31.

Participating venues will include St John’s Bar and Restaurant, the Cherrybank Inn, the Bothy, the Bank Bar, Brown and Blacks, Deans and the Giddy Goose.

Elswhere, Cardo, Crido’s, the Sandeman, the Old Ship Inn, Olivio’s, Perth Playhouse, Brewdog and Willows are all on board.

Cherrybank Inn exterior, Perth
The Cherrybank Inn is taking part in Perth Cocktail Week.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse, Brew and Chew, That Bar and Loft Nightclub are taking part, as are Giraffe Cafe, Kisa’s, Parklands Hotel and the Twa Tams.

Sidhu’s, the Mexican, Slainte are also part of the line-up, along with Malts and Spirits, Charlie Taylor and Jessica Jay Salon.

Interior of Twa Tams pub, Perth
Perth Cocktail Week organisers have also signed up the Twa Tams. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Organisers say more announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Customers will have to buy a wristband for the week to take advantage of the special offers.

Prices start from £7.95 with a £1.50 booking fee.

Perth Cocktail Week aimed at locals and visitors

Perth Cocktail Week will run from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 9.

Green cocktail with tall white froth on bar
St John’s Bar and Restaurant in Perth takes cocktails to a whole new level. Image: Supplied.

It is being organised by Scottish events firm M.ad Agency.

And it follows the success of similar Cocktail Week programmes in places including St Andrews and Dundee.

Organiser Alice Christison said: “Hospitality has been faced with many challenges these past few years, but initiatives like Cocktail Week really have helped increase footfall during traditionally quieter periods.”

Perth Cocktail Week organiser Alice Christison in front of a row of cocktails
Perth Cocktail Week organiser Alice Christison. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Perth event is being run with support from Perth and Kinross Council.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: “Perth Cocktail Week is a great opportunity for local businesses to capitalise on interest in the city from the opening of the new Perth Museum, the new home to the Stone of Destiny.

“Each of the businesses involved will benefit from the promotion of Cocktail Week as an overall offer, while being able to show local people and visitors why they should come back again and again.”

Great Perthshire and Visit Scotland are also supporting the festivities.

More from Perth & Kinross

Canoe at PGL Dalguise
Dalguise probe launched as parent recalls pupils 'vomiting' seconds after exiting school bus
A sign for UHI Perth College.
Fresh plans to close UHI Perth nursery and cut jobs as college faces £4…
Petit pas shoe shop in Perth
Plan for café at Perth city centre shop that closed after fire
Jamie van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man left deaf in one ear after teenager's vicious glassing at Blairgowrie pub
Cyril Lafong holding certificate in front of yellow flowers
Fife rock gardener lifts record 65th 'best in show' award at Perth
Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Danyl Johnson will present the prizes
Hundreds of Perthshire residents win share of £10.2m Postcode Lottery prize in Scotland's biggest-ever…
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
Princes Street remained closed as investigations into the crash continued. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Two police officers taken to hospital after Perth car chase and crash

Conversation