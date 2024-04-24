Perth’s first Cocktail Week: All you need to know

Around 30 venues have signed up to the first Perth Cocktail Week.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will be offering discounted drinks and food items when the celebrations kick off on May 31.

Participating venues will include St John’s Bar and Restaurant, the Cherrybank Inn, the Bothy, the Bank Bar, Brown and Blacks, Deans and the Giddy Goose.

Elswhere, Cardo, Crido’s, the Sandeman, the Old Ship Inn, Olivio’s, Perth Playhouse, Brewdog and Willows are all on board.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse, Brew and Chew, That Bar and Loft Nightclub are taking part, as are Giraffe Cafe, Kisa’s, Parklands Hotel and the Twa Tams.

Sidhu’s, the Mexican, Slainte are also part of the line-up, along with Malts and Spirits, Charlie Taylor and Jessica Jay Salon.

Organisers say more announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Customers will have to buy a wristband for the week to take advantage of the special offers.

Prices start from £7.95 with a £1.50 booking fee.

Perth Cocktail Week aimed at locals and visitors

Perth Cocktail Week will run from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 9.

It is being organised by Scottish events firm M.ad Agency.

And it follows the success of similar Cocktail Week programmes in places including St Andrews and Dundee.

Organiser Alice Christison said: “Hospitality has been faced with many challenges these past few years, but initiatives like Cocktail Week really have helped increase footfall during traditionally quieter periods.”

The Perth event is being run with support from Perth and Kinross Council.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: “Perth Cocktail Week is a great opportunity for local businesses to capitalise on interest in the city from the opening of the new Perth Museum, the new home to the Stone of Destiny.

“Each of the businesses involved will benefit from the promotion of Cocktail Week as an overall offer, while being able to show local people and visitors why they should come back again and again.”

Great Perthshire and Visit Scotland are also supporting the festivities.