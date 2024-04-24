Plan for café at Perth city centre shop that closed after fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plan for café at Perth city centre shop that closed after fire

The proposal also includes a hot food takeaway option.

By Kieran Webster
Petit pas shoe shop in Perth
A plan has been lodged to turn the former Petit Pas shop in Perth into a café. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged for a new café at a former Perth city centre shop.

Falconer Real Estate is seeking planning permission to create a café between the Blue Lagoon chip shop and Greggs on Scott Street.

The unit was previously occupied by Petit Pas – which closed earlier this year due to smoke damage.

The proposal also includes a hot food takeaway option.

Café plan to ‘reinvigorate’ Scott Street

According to the design statement: “The café/restaurant could accommodate up to 14 covers.

“The proposed opening hours would be from 9am to 10pm.

“The café would be fully accessible and have a toilet facility available to all,
including baby-changing facilities.

“It is envisaged that the hot food takeaway element would be used during the lunchtime and evening periods as an extension of the cafe/restaurant appeal.”

South Street in Perth.
South Street in Perth. Image: Google Street View

The statement adds the scheme would “reinvigorate” Scott Street and provide job opportunities.

It is also hoped the plan would “broaden the tourist appeal” of Perth’s conservation area.

There would be no amplified music in the proposed café.

Following the closure of Petit Pas, the unit has been up for let for £16,500 per annum.

According to Graham + Sibbald, the property has a ground floor with a sizeable single-glazed display and a bright main retail area.

It is also described as having “ample storage” in the basement level.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

Conversation