Plan for café at Perth city centre shop that closed after fire

Plans have been lodged for a new café at a former Perth city centre shop.

Falconer Real Estate is seeking planning permission to create a café between the Blue Lagoon chip shop and Greggs on Scott Street.

The unit was previously occupied by Petit Pas – which closed earlier this year due to smoke damage.

The proposal also includes a hot food takeaway option.

Café plan to ‘reinvigorate’ Scott Street

According to the design statement: “The café/restaurant could accommodate up to 14 covers.

“The proposed opening hours would be from 9am to 10pm.

“The café would be fully accessible and have a toilet facility available to all,

including baby-changing facilities.

“It is envisaged that the hot food takeaway element would be used during the lunchtime and evening periods as an extension of the cafe/restaurant appeal.”

The statement adds the scheme would “reinvigorate” Scott Street and provide job opportunities.

It is also hoped the plan would “broaden the tourist appeal” of Perth’s conservation area.

There would be no amplified music in the proposed café.

Following the closure of Petit Pas, the unit has been up for let for £16,500 per annum.

According to Graham + Sibbald, the property has a ground floor with a sizeable single-glazed display and a bright main retail area.

It is also described as having “ample storage” in the basement level.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.