Man taken to hospital and arrested after car lands on roof in Fife crash

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after a car landed on its roof in Fife.

Emergency services attended on Upper Largo’s High Street after a one-vehicle crash at around 6am on Wednesday

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spent more than an hour at the scene.

The driver was later arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Wednesday, April 24, we were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street, Upper Largo.

“Emergency services attended and the 36-year-old male driver was taken to hospital.

“He was also arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

Reports suggested Main Street was closed during the incident with a local diversion in place.

Stagecoach said its 95 bus service was unable to serve Colinsburgh due to the crash.